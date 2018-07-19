Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 9

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to Kroger in reference to a possible overdose in the bathroom. The male was located, and Rocky Staten, 33, of Troy, refused medical treatment. A second male, Ezra Mohler, 32, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Simulation, and he was placed in the Miami County Jail.

July 10

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: Sophia Smith, 18, of Troy, and William Uhlenbrock, 18, of Piqua, were both cited for offenses involving underage persons at Treasure Island Park’s Smith’s Boathouse. Around 1:20 a.m., officers on patrol found they had been drinking inside the restaurant after a brief investigation. They were released to sober drivers.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer made initiated a consensual encounter with a vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6. After investigation, two individuals were incarcerated on drug and weapon charges. Another male was cited for drug possession and released from the scene.

THEFT: Scott Hartzell II, 30, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of fifth degree felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft and drug possession.

July 11

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Ronald Miles III, 27, of Dayton, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Dorothy Frederickson, 49, of Huber Heights, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 300 block of W. Canal Street for a theft complaint of a wallet that contained $1,630 in cash. Case under investigation.

DRUGS: An officer cited a subject at Motel 6 for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DRUGS: Officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 for a report of a woman calling for help. Officers later found two women possibly under the influence of narcotics, and one male in possession of drug paraphernalia. Jamison Germano, 38, at -large, was charged with drug possession and paraphernalia.

THEFT: Security systems and a Dewalt tool bag were stolen from a work truck in the 1100 block of Stepenson Drive.

July 12

THEFT: A theft of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

DRUGS FOUND: A report of drugs found in a room in Motel 6 was reported.

POSSESSION: Staci Sampson, 33, of Covington, was charged with possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: Christopher Wilkinson, 29, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs.

LOG SPLITTER MISSING: A report of a log splitter stolen from Dorset Road area.

July 13

DRUGS: Robert Baker, 51, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree possession of drugs following a stop at McKaig and Stanfield.

METH POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle for having expired registration and the plates failing to list to the vehicle driven. The officer subsequently found the driver used his brother’s information, and possessed methamphetamine.

BREAK-IN: A report of a break-in at the Golden Bowl Buffet was reported.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to an apparent overdose in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. Jonathan Reineke, 27, of Piqua, was transported to the hospital and cited for inducing panic.

DISORDERLY: Lisa Romie, 59, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Thomas Maxon Jr., 21, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

July 14

TRESPASS: Alexandria Reed, 25, Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal damaging.

RESISTING: Tariq Belcher, 45, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest.

July 15

TRAFFIC STOP: The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The driver was given citations for the traffic violation, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the 200 block of S. Mulberry Street for an overdose. Jonathan Reineke, 27, of Piqua, was revived and transported to UVMC and charged with inducing panic.

DISORDERLY: Breanna Clark, 19, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

July 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: William Goudy, 57, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A report of criminal damaging was reported at Kyle Elementary.

OVERDOSE: An apparent overdose was reported in the 300 block of West Market Street. Ryan Simpson, 23, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic and possession of drug abuse instruments.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer responded to an assist squad call and charged a female with drug abuse instruments.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers made contact with a male that appeared to be sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of Wal-Mart. After investigation, one male was incarcerated on multiple drug charges.

POSSESSION: Elizabeth Kindell, 29, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

July 17

DRUG POSSESSION: Jeffery Shepherd, 47, at-large with last known address in Sidney, was charged with three counts of fifth degree felony drug possession.

July 18

POSSESSION: Ezra Mohler, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.

POSSESSION: Candace Gessner, 31, of Troy, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs in the 200 block of South Ridge Avenue.

July 19

FALSE ALARMS: Julio Almonte Jr., 22, of Springfield, was charged with making false alarms.