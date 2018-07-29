Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

July 18

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — Critical In the frappe and coffee area, live flies were observed. The floor beneath the front frappe, coffee, ice tea and pop stations were observed with food debris and trash build-up. Critical In the frappe and coffee area, an offensive smell was evident.

July 20

Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route, Troy — Observed tomatoes to be prepped stored on top of shelf above handwashing sink; corrected during inspection. Observed cans, packaged foods improperly stored on ground both in storage area and in walk-in cooler. Critical, repeat: Observed sandwiches (49-50 F) that were improperly being cold held on left side of front desk cold holding unit; corrected during inspection. Other sandwiches on same side were 43- 44 F.

Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: Observed wings that were not hot holding at proper temperature during inspection (125 F); corrected during inspection.

July 23

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 24

Meijer Distribution, 4200 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — Repeat: The bottom section of the kitchen reach-in prep cooler was observed leaking water. Critical, repeat: The following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the back internal surface of the drink station ice bin; in the back kitchen area, food equipment such as the large mixer and rice cookers adjacent to the walk-in cooler door; the dough mixer adjacent to the exterior door.

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Observed damp wiping cloths throughout facility that were not stored properly in sanitizing solution. Repeat: Observed cutting board that was heavily scratched and in need of resurfacing/replacement on prep cooler. Critical: Observed dark residual build-up along the inside rim of the ice machine. Observed shelving unit above three compartment sink that did have old residual on joints and paint chipping from metal.

July 25

Subway Covington, 11 N. High St., Covington — Repeat: Observed prep cooler cutting board scored. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat: Observed small two door cooler with condensation leak issues inside. Observed moldy cloth sitting in the cooler holding the water in the back in the bottom. Observed back handsink with slow water leak, dripping into a small trash can. The plumbing system was not properly repaired.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

July 17

Cinemark USA, Inc., 1020 Garbry Road, Piqua — Food manager needs to obtain level 2 food safety certification.

Crane Pumps, 420 Third St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. Health timers functioning. License may be issued.

Industry Products, 500 W. Statler Road, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. Health timers operational.

July 19

Covington Cheese Co., LLC, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. License issued

Dobo’s Cabbage Roll Factory, 417 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. License issued.

