Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

July 24

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Observed damp wiping cloths throughout facility that were not stored properly in sanitizing solution. Repeat: Observed cutting board that was heavily scratched and in need of resurfacing/replacement on prep cooler. Critical: Observed dark residual build-up along the inside rim of the ice machine. Observed shelving unit above three compartment sink that did have old residual on joints and paint chipping from metal.

July 25

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy — Critical: Observed food pans in storage area that were unclean on food surfaces. Observed food bins not properly air dried before being stored.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — Observed condensing unit inside of front prep cooler that was leaking during inspection. Observed dust build-up on shelving unit near warewashing machine. Observed residual build-up on the handles of equipment throughout food prep area; observed grease build-up on grill hood above front fryer. Observed food bins being stacked without properly air-drying. Repeat: Observed build-up of debris underneath equipment throughout food prep area.

July 26

Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — Critical, repeat: In the bakery floor display, observed that there was no ingredient list for the donuts. A re-inspection was conducted to check on prep sink in sushi area and food labels. Upon inspection, prep sink was fixed. Some of the food labels on the packaged sushi were not correct. This will need to be fixed before the next inspection.

Conagra Foods Inc. Shipping, 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Indian Hills 4-H Camp, 8212 W. Lauver Road, Pleasant Hill — Critical: In the True stand-up reach-in cooler, food items were observed holding between 44 and 48 F.

July 27

Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 21 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — Observed dented cans on rack below microwaves near dessert prep table; corrected during inspection. Critical: Observed mashed potatoes that were not held at the proper temperatures (111 F); corrected during inspection. Observed residual build-up on shelving unit above dessert prep table. Repeat: Observed food bins stacked on shelving unit that were not properly air dried before storage. Observed faucet above mop sink that is leaking. Observed pedal on the hand washing sink beside ice machine that was falling apart and needs repaired.

July 30

Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Repeat: Observed cutting board in front prep table that needs to be resurfaced/replaced. Observed residual on handles of pizza oven. Critical: Observed items inside of hand washing sink in drink bar area.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

July 26

Covington Cheese Co, LLC, downtown Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.

July 27

Piqua City Pool — The hot dogs were 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep all TCS foods (time-temperature controlled foods) above 135 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bacterial growth.

July 31

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4874, 8756 North County Road 25-A, Piqua — The hood needs to be cleaned.

Aug. 1

Bobo’s Frozen Creations, 1300 South Street, Piqua — Dispensing utensil store on counter between uses dirty. Store dispensing utensils clean and dry or in product with the handle extended corrected.

The floor needs cleaning in hard to reach areas.