Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Aug. 3

Taco Bell, 1420 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Aug. 7

Community Bible Church Little Lighthouse, 1427 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Frisch’s, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Aug. 8

Troy Country Club Snack Bar, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — The establishment was observed with a noncommercial microwave.

Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Troy — The walk-in cooler door curtains were observed cracked and with sections missing. The plastic utensil storage holding containers were observed with cracks on the edges. On the pizza prep cooler, the internal surfaces of the doors, including the door frames, were observed with cracks and sections missing.

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Observed employee food on food prep table in kitchen area; corrected during inspection. Repeat: Observed multiple damp wiping cloths not properly stored in sanitizing solution. Critical: Observed egg rolls (67 F), Breaded Chicken (80 F), Raw Chicken (86 F), Sauce (51 F), Pastries (50 F) and BBQ (109-115 F) being held at improper temperatures during inspection. Repeat: Observed cardboard being used as shelf lining, surface lining in walk-in cooler and throughout food prep area. Repeat: Observed condensing line from the condenser unit inside of walk-in cooler that is not draining into proper area. Observed: plastic spoons and forks that were arranged in such a way that did not properly prevent possible contamination in food prep area. Observed door to men’s restroom that is not properly closing during inspection. Repeat: Observed cove basing underneath grease catch by stove that is in disrepair.

Shree Gurudev Inc., 3311 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Repeat: Observed items near three-compartment sink area, that are unorganized. Observed unnecessary on the premises.

Troy Aquatic Park City of Troy, 460 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Clark’s Pizzeria, 420 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Taco Bell, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Aug. 9

The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co., 128 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Observed quiche holding at 54 F during inspection in cold holding unit; corrected during inspection.

Burger King, 1829 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: The wire shelves in the iced coffee low boy reach-in cooler were observed with exterior surfaces deterioration and rust build-up. The following surfaces were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up: the wire shelving unit under the front counter, the exterior of the plastic drawers under the front counter, the exterior of the icee machine, the wire shelving units in the back shelving area. On the wire shelving adjacent to the hamburger buns, the lid, miscellaneous utensil, and small wire rack storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. In the mop sink area, the walls and surrounding area were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up.

Piqua Country Club Snack Bar, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

La Fiesta Express, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Observed food bins that were not properly air dried before stacking. Critical: Observed employee using hand washing sink to get water for food prep. Observed dark debris build-up in cabinet underneath soda machine.

Aug. 10

Hampton Inn, 45 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Repeat: Observed refrigerator and freezer used to hold foods that are not recognized by a food equipment testing agency in the store room area. Observed refrigerator that did not have proper thermometer. Observed boxes of single serve items that were store on ground during inspection.

Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Observed blueberries that were not properly covered on breakfast bar.

From Piqua Health Department reports:

Aug. 8

Cassano’s, 1577 Covington Ave., Piqua. Observed open container of BBQ sauce marked “Keep Refrigerated” on counter at room temperature. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Item discarded. Observed cut tomatoes and lettuce without dates. All ready to eat TCS foods must be marked with date opened or prepared. Discard after seven days. The small dough refrigerator is damaged and he spatula handle is damaged. Do not use damaged equipment. New refrigerator ordered and spatula discarded.

Aug. 10

Tasty Treat, 129 College St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Aug. 12

Farm to Table Dinner, Canal Place. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Temporary license issued.

Aug. 16

Covington Cheese Co., Farmers Market, Satisfactory at time of inspection. Temporary license issued.