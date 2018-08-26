Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Aug. 11

Homestead Golf Course Pop House, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — At the time of inspection, the establishment was observed without an EPA regulated sanitizer. Critical: At the time of inspection, the PIC could not provide test results for the annual water sample.

Aug. 13

Dolphin Club of Troy, 2326 State Route 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Repeat: Observed wiping cloths stored outside of sanitized water. Critical, repeat: Observed Ready-To-Eat wantons stored in cardboard box on food prep table. Critical: Observed that the warewashing unit was not meeting the proper concentration level of sanitizer during inspection. Observed residual build-up on handles of equipment throughout facility. Repeat Observed food bins not properly air dried before being stacked/stored. Observed restroom door that was not properly self closing during inspection.

Starbucks, 1914 W. Main St., Troy — Observed wet wiping cloth sitting around on counters. An irreversible registering temperature indicator (thermometer or labels) was not readily accessible in hot water mechanical warewashing operations.

Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical: Multiple plastic lids and containers were observed with cracks and sections missing. Multiple shelving units in the back kitchen area were observed with rust build-up and outer surface missing. Multiple shelving units in the kitchen and walk-in cooler areas were observed with grease, dirt and dust debris build-up. The front counter single-serve utensil storage container along with the back kitchen cooking and serving utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up.

Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — Observed Ready To Eat foods that were not properly covered. Observed food bins that were stacked without properly being air dried.

Aug. 14

Studio 14 Creative Arts, 8 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Circle K, 1901 W. Main St., Troy — The donut and other baked dessert labels were observed incomplete — without labels or with separate ingredients for the baked item, icing or topping. The donuts were observed without common names. The labels on the packaged sandwiches were observed without sub-ingredients, ingredients for cheese, tortilla, etc). The back storage area upright reach-in freezer door gasket was observed in disrepair. The walk-in freezer was observed with ice build-up on the fan unit. In the walk-in cooler, a mold-like substance was observed on the shelving units and dividers. At the bottom of the walk-in cooler walls, pooling water was observed

Cassanos, 975 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed personal food items stored on food can rack during inspection. Repeat: Observed ice accumulation from condensation pipe in walk-in freezer. Observed cutting boards on prep coolers that were heavily scratched and in need of resurfacing/replacement. Observed rust build-up on the shelving units inside of the walk-in cooler. Observed stored food bins that were not properly air dried. Repeat: Observed residual build-up inside of the cabinet under drink machine during inspection.

Aug. 15

2 Lunas, 12 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Critical: In the walk-in cooler, raw eggs were observed being stored above ready-to-eat food, and raw beef was observed being stored adjacent to raw hamburger. Critical: In the vegatable prep sink, a log of raw hamburger was observed being stored on top of raw intact beef. Critical: Throughout the kitchen and walk-in cooler, containers of food were observed uncovered. Critical: Observed kitchen cook using the same utensil to handle raw chicken and raw intact beef. Critical: On the prep/holding line, one container of refried beans was observed holding at 123 F. Critical: At the time of inspection, a container of rice on the prep line was observed without a four-hour time stamp. Seven vacuumed sealed packages of salmon were observed thawed under refrigeration while still under the reduced oxygen packaging environment. In the vegetable prep sink, raw hamburger and raw beef were observed being thawed at room temperature. At the time of inspection, a procedure for using time as a public health concern was not available. The walk-in cooler shelving units were observed with a black and white substance build-up. The bottom shelves of prep tables throughout the kitchen were observed with dirt and dust debris along with food debris build-up. In the back kitchen area, the clean utensil and lid storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. Beneath the cold holding drawers on the cooking line, broken floor tiles were observed going from beneath the drawers leading to the drain.