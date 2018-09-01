Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Aug. 14

Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Observed employee drinking in food prep area during inspection. Critical: Observed raw shell eggs above ready-to-eat foods in prep cooler during inspection; corrected during inspection. Critical: Observed dark residual inside of ice machine during inspection. Repeat: Observed food pans that were not properly air dried before being stored. Observed slow water leak on the cold water piping in the ceiling in basement area. Critical: Observed wash cloths stored in hand washing sink during inspection; corrected. Observed floor tile coming up underneath equipment in food prep area. Observed dark residual build-up underneath equipment in food prep area.

Aug. 15

Clarks Pizza House, 24 N. High St., Covington — Observed dark residual build-up of the shelving unit and wall behind in the walk-in cooler. Observed that the toilet room door was not self closing during inspection.

Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Caven’s Meats, 7850 U.S. 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

American Legion 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Mrs. B’s Catering, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Observed faucet above three compartment sink leaking water and needs to be repaired. Observed dark residual on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Aug. 16

36 Skate Club, 4845 W. U.S. 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Speedway, 1894 W. Main St., Troy — The hot dog and tornado tong storage surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up.

Rich Oil, 120 N. Miami St., Bradford — Observed pop machine with water leaking down the front near pop dispenser mechanism. No level one person-in-charge food safety certificate was observed. The retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

Aug. 17

Speedway, 1000 W. Main St., Tipp City — The following surfaces were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up: the PVC pipe above the three compartment sink, the fan covers in the walk-in cooler. The cooking/serving utensil storage containers on the shelving unit near the three compartment sink was observed with food and dust debris build-up. Repeat: The floor throughout the back area was observed with black residual build-up.

Donna’s Diner, 1469 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Critical: In the walk-in cooler, multiple food items were observed past their use-by-date or not properly dated.

Aug. 21

Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Critical: Two fryer baskets were observed in disrepair, stainless steel wires not attached. Critical: The following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the exterior of the large food pans above the prep table, the bottom shelves of the prep tables, the walk-in cooler shelving units.

Aug. 23

Taco Bell, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed faucet loose at hand sink. No leak present though and sink is functioning. The plumbing system was not properly repaired. Observed floor in kitchen starting to have a dark residual coating on the tile and grout floor.

Sunoco Food Mart, 4455 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — Observed ice scoop sitting on top of ice machine. Store ice scoop in a clean protected location to prevent ice from being contaminated. Observed the three compartment sink and prep sink with calcium build-up. Observed unnecessary or nonfunctional items on the premises, especially in back storage area.

Speedway, 1475 W. Market St., Troy — Critical: On the hot dog roller, the following food items were observed holding between 115F and 122F : Polish sausages, bacon, egg, and cheese tornadoes, sausage, egg, and cheese tornadoes, pork and vegetable egg rolls. At the bottom of the pizza prep cooler, water was observed pooling. The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with grease and food debris build-up: the handles of the cafe microwave, the top interior surface of the cafe microwave, the bottom interior surface of the back kitchen prep cooler. In the back kitchen area, plastic food containers were observed being stored while wet.

Piqua Fish & Game, 9344 N. Spiker Road, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

JJJ Childcare, 840 Arthur Drive, Troy — The reach-in cooler door gasket was observed in disrepair. The following surfaces were observed with food debris and/or a mold-like substance build-up: the shelves in the stand-up reach-in cooler, the door frames located on the reach-in cooler. The cooking and serving utensil drawers and sorters were observed with food debris build-up.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Aug. 22

Piqua Youth Football Association, Pitsenbarger Complex, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands often. Monitor refrigerator temp.

Aug. 23

Covington Cheese Co., Farmers Market, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.

Aug. 24

1 More, 348 Wood St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.