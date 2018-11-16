Ricky Wayne Spurlock, 44, of 6950 Palmer Road, New Carlisle to Teresa Michelle Hayes, 37, of same address.

Charlotte Lucille Bradenburg, 60, of 2477 Thornhill Drive, Troy to Scott David Collins, 61, of same address.

Angela Louise Herd, 44, of 813 Madison Avenue, Piqua to Carlos Cortes Stafford, 44, of 480 Crescent Drive, Troy.

Julie Marie Raiff, 56, of 951 Hunters Ridge Drive, Tipp City to Curtis Harley Crabtree, 72, of same address.

Angela Nichole Simpara, 45, of 1633 Brook Park Drive, Troy to Roger Leroy Sturgeon Jr., 45, of same address.

Anneliese Samara Ruth Adkins, 31, of 580 Staunton Commons F6, Troy to Robert Douglas Lowe, 31, of same address.

Tracey Lynn Keith, 25, of 2525 Peebles Road, Troy to Alex Isaac Melendez Gonzalez, 26, of 420 1/2 Lincoln Avenue, Troy.

Tia Nicole Fox, 25, of 9940 Newberry Washington, Piqua to Jacob Allen Grissom, 31, of same address.

Emilee Paige Earls, 25, of 474 Mayfield Square West, Troy to Josh Thomas Burelison, 35, of same address.

Douglas Melvin Market, 63, of 813 Elm Street, Piqua to Rosalie Hipolan Mays, 41, of same address.

Eliane Rakunen Falcao Arkovegen, 49, of Johanneshov, Stockholm to Nilson Antonio Nicolich, 52, of 501 N. Main Street Lot C-1, Covington.

Jarrod Martin Ridenour, 33, of 530 Summit Street, Piqua to Michael Thomas Pirro III, 22, of same address.