Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 1

Little Caesars, 1408 W. Main St., Troy — Observed no level one food safety certification in facility. One person certified per shift required.

Pizza Hut, 1480 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed one pan of tomato and one pan of cooked chicken holding on the main prep top cooler of the pizza make line at 46F-47F. Person-in-charge voluntarily discarded. Observed prep top cooler/pizza make line was not able to maintain all TCS foods at the required 41F or below. Repair or replace.

Nov. 2

Big Mike’s Gas N Go, 8561 State Route 201, Tipp City — Repeat: No thin probe thermometer available. Please provide. Repeat: Observed no Level I Certificate in facility.

The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co., 128 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw shell eggs stored above grapes and other Ready to eat (RTE) foods in the reach in, glass door cooler. Person-in-charge moved eggs to bottom of unit.

Cassanos, 975 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Person in charge not ensuring that employees verify foods are approved and received properly when delivered during non-operating hours. Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed half eaten sandwich stored on the prep table next to the cheese slicer. Also, observed employee eating while doing prep work in kitchen. Critical: Observed employee eating while doing prep work in kitchen without washing hands in between eating and prep work. Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed sliced tomato holding on the prep top cooler at 49F; corrected.

Foxs Pizza Den, 19 N. Miami St., West Milton — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing holding at 51F in the two door low boy cooler by the back door; discarded. Observed large hole in wall leading directly to outside by the back door of facility. This needs to be sealed to prevent pest entry. No sanitizer test kit available. Observed walls and ceilings throughout facility with accumulation of dust/dirt/ food debris. Facility does not comply with Level I certification requirements.

Nov. 5

D. J’s Chill-N-Grill, 6044 U.S. Route 40, Tipp City — Critical: Bottles of ranch dressing and tartar sauce were observed past their use-by-date; discarded. On the shelving units, food storage containers were observed being stored facing up. To prevent contamination, invert the food storage containers.

Bakehouse Bread Company, 317 S.W. Public Square, Troy — Repeat: Observed can of coke stored on speed rack in kitchen by shelving used to cool bread baked in facility. Critical: Observed raw shell eggs stored above fruits in bottom of the two door prep top cooler in the kitchen; corrected. Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked; corrected. No written procedures for time as a public health control. Critical: Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods. Observed food items stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler and walk in freezer. Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Nov. 7

Piqua Manor (2), 1840 W. High St., Piqua — At least one person with a level II food safety certificate must be present. The cutting board on the steam table needs to be cleaned. Make sure all food contact surfaces are clean.

Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25A, Piqua — Must have a least one person with management responsibility have a Level II food safety certificate. Provide thermometer for walk in cooler. The following items need to be cleaned: can opener, microwave interior. The follow needs to be cleaned: hood, prep unit interior, fan in walk in cooler, a counter in convenience store portion. Provide hand soap for the men’s restroom. Replace missing damaged ceiling tiling. Accumulation of recycling and boxes. Remove often. The walk in the kitchen area need to be cleaned. Container of pest spray stored by food equipment. Keep these items separate to prevent cross contamination. Be sure to keep soap at all hand sinks so hands can be washed as needed. Be sure all food equipment is washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Nov. 8

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 102 S. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Observed chicken cooling from 11/7 still at 48 degrees. Food must cool from hot – 70 degrees – in two hours – 70 degree or 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours. Discard. Observed damaged chicken basket. Must be sound and intact condition. Discard. The following items need to be cleaned: upright freezer interior, foil dispsenser, shelving and food equipment. Items in front of and inside hand sinks. Keep these accessible at all times. Corrected. Can of WD40 on shelf with breading bags. Keep chemicals away from food. Corrected. Be sure hand sinks are always open so hands can be easily washed as needed. Cool foods rapidly from 135 degrees to 70 in tw hours and 70 to 41 degrees in four hours. Keep chemicals away from food products. Keep food contact surfaces clean. Wash, rinse and sanitize.