Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff Office:

Nov. 17

BURGLARY: Deputies were dispatched to 3100 Seven Oaks for a suspicious priority call of a white male at the front door acting strange, then running into the woods behind the residence. The male was located, and during the investigation, he was suspected of stealing two firearms and $600 in cash.

Nov. 18

OVI: A deputy observed a red Chevrolet pick-up truck make several marked lanes violations on Kessler Cowlesville Road near Worley Road, Monroe Township. The driver, Wiley Flohr III, 23, of Tipp City, was arrested for OVI.

RACING: A deputy observed two vehicles racing each other east on Gibson Drive in Bethel Twp. The deputy was able to make a traffic stop on one of the two vehicles, resulting in a citation for drag/street racing.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was informed by Park District staff that an individual was driving a vehicle on the trails

at John Wannemacher Preserve, Concord Twp. The individual was located and warned for trespassing.

WARRANT: Deputies investigated an accident at S. State Route 202 and U.S. Route. 40 in Bethel Twp. During the investigation, a subject involved was found to have an active warrant out of Kentucky with a nation-wide extradition. The subject was identified as Dakota Walden. The warrant was confirmed and Mr. Walden was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Miami County Jail and to the custody of the Miami County Jail corrections staff.

PUPPY MISSING: A resident in the 9000 block of Haskett Lane, Bethel Twp., advised that her 10-week-old Australian puppy is missing. She stated the puppy is a red merle with blue eyes and she is microchipped. Due to the value of her dog, she is worried it was possibly stolen. She did not observe any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area today. She advised in the past with other dogs she has had people stop and try to call them to the car. The deputy asked if it was possible the small puppy got out of the fence and she stated it could be possible. She advised she searched the area but could not locate the puppy. She requested a theft report be filed. The deputy advised the Miami County Animal Shelter of the missing puppy in case it is brought in to the shelter.

Nov. 19

OVI: A deputy made a traffic stop on a tan Cadillac for driving outside the lanes of travel in the 4000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Washington Twp. The driver was arrested for suspicion of OVI and submitted to a urine sample. This case is pending the results of the urine sample from the Miami Valley Crime Lab.

HARASSMENT: An employee reported Total Image Salon and Day Spa in Troy received multiple prank phone calls from the same number. Each call was made by an unidentified female that sounded intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics.

CIVIL DISPUTE: A deputy responded to 4720 Scarff Road unit 11, Bethel Twp., on a theft complaint. This issue ended up being a civil dispute between an employer and a former employee.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Shannon’s Used Cars, Covington, in reference to a burglary complaint.