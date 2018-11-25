Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 6

The Vault Tavern, 761 N. Dixie Highway, Troy — Critical, repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an employee health policy and a verifiable manner that the employees were informed of such policy. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a procedure for vomiting and diarrheal accidents. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual on duty with a Level I food safety certification. Obtain certification.

Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level II food safety certification. A noncommercial range and toaster were observed. The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: the sides of the fryers, the cart adjacent to the fryers. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level I food safety certification.

Cassanos, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No sanitizer test kit available. Observed quaternary ammonia testing kit was water damaged and no longer usable. Please replace.

Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 7

Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed buckets with water in them behind the front counter under water damaged ceiling tiles where water is leaking from ceiling and buckets with dried sediment in them in the back area in front of the soda shelving where water had been previously leaking. Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing ceiling tiles throughout the facility.

Nov. 8

Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cavens Meats, 7850 U.S. Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

JJ’s Lunchbox, 7031 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Critical Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no verifiable employee illness form in facility; corrected. Critical: Observed raw shell eggs stored above lettuce and vegetables in the reach in prep top cooler in the kitchen; corrected. Observed hand sink in kitchen was turned off at the wall due to slow drip. Person in charge had already contacted plumber to fix issue.

Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed the two door upright cooler was not able to maintain foods at the required 41F or below. Person in charge had already removed all foods from unit before inspection. No sanitizer test kit available.

Nov. 9

Lincoln Square V, 320 Archer Drive, Troy — Critical, repeat: Throughout the kitchen, containers of food were observed uncovered. Place lids or wrappings on containers of food. Critical, repeat: In the walk-in cooler, containers of food were observed without date markings. Repeat: In the kitchen on the serving line, ice was observed being used to keep small containers of salsa, dressings, etc. cold. To ensure proper holding temperature, place the small containers of dressings, salsa, etc. in mechanical coolers. Repeat: Six boxes of food in the walk-in freezer were observed being stored on the floor; corrected. Observed boxes of potatoes being stored on the floor in the storage area. Ensure they are being stored at least six inches off the floor. Repeat: Clean food storage containers in the dirty dish area were observed being stored while still wet. Prior to storing, ensure storage containers are completely air dried. Repeat: In the front waitress area under the counter, single-serve utensils were observed scattered. Place the utensils all facing one way with the handles accessible. Repeat: Previously used cottage cheese containers were observed being used to store food. Cease use of previously used cottage food containers and discard. Critical, repeat: Food storage containers throughout the kitchen were observed with cracks and sections missing. Discard any food storage pan that is cracked, sections missing or melted. Repeat: In the waitress area adjacent to the pie cold holding unit, water tubing was observed passing through consumable ice. Ensure any water tubing does not run through consumable ice.