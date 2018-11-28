Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 24

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 6933 Frederick Garland Road, Union Twp. in reference to a burglary complaint.

Forced entry was made into a detached barn where the items were taken.

POSSESSION: A deputy cited Willie Harris, 69, of Akron, for possession of drugs, OVI and marked lanes in the area of Washington and Farrington Road.

Nov. 25

INFORMATION: A deputy spoke with a Massachusetts State Police Officer in reference of a suspect who fled from the scene of a crash in their jurisdiction.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Twin Arch on report of a theft. The caller stated someone took her purse

out of her vehicle while she was on the bike path.

FOUND PROPERTY: The reporting party stated they found a motorcycle in the creek right by the Ditmer

Road bridge in Laura. The motorcycle was found to have been reported stolen out of Dayton.

Nov. 26

THEFT: A deputy filed fourth-degree felony theft charges on Sara Keeton, 26, of Troy.

POSSESSION: A deputy filed possession of a drug abuse instrument charge on Kevin Phelps, 30, of Troy, from a Nov. 23, 2018 offense date.

ASSAULT: A deputy filed an assault charge on Alixander Pritchard, 25, of Piqua, from an Nov. 23 incident at the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

ASSAULT: A deputy filed an assault charge on Shawn Sayre, 26, of Piqua, from an Nov. 23 incident at the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Casey Hall, 19, of Trotwood, Cameron Smith, 19, of Trotwood, Ronald Miles, 27, of Dayton, and Britney McCormick, 28, of Troy, were all charged with one count of disorderly conduct from an incident on Nov. 4 in the Barnhart and Lakeshore Drive area of Troy.

Nov. 27

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was sitting stationary at the north side of the Pleasant Hill school zone and observed a silver large dog come out to the roadway with nobody around. The deputy exited the cruiser and tried to get the dog into my cruiser when it started barking and becoming aggressive. The dog started back towards Walnut Street where the deputy observed a female standing on her back deck watching. The deputy called out to the female and asked if it was her dog and she never answered. The female exited her porch and a few minutes later advised the deputy it was her dog. The dog then started towards the school zone where children were present. The dog did start barking at children in the school zone. At this time, the deputy started to charge the dog to keep his attention and advised the kids to move on to school. The dog then turned around and went back to the residence on Walnut St. The owner of the dog captured the dog and the animal shelter arrived a short time later. Upon speaking with the animal shelter they advised they would deal with the situation and would advise the deputy if the owner applied for current tags. The owner was given a warning for animals at large. With speaking with the owner, the dog was leashed up outside and broke free from the leash due to the weather.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on West State Route 55 and South Greenlee Road, Union Twp. A consent to search the vehicle was given by the passenger of the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle, a baggy containing a white crystals were observed in plain view. The passenger, Adam Plantz, 36, of Troy, was taken into custody of possession of methamphetamine. The second passenger, Brooke Evans, 24, of Piqua, was taken into custody for possession of a drug abuse instrument. Both were taken to Miami County Jail and released to Miami County Correction Staff. The driver was cited with marked lanes and was released from the scene without incident.

OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to 100 block of Friend Street, Ludlow Falls, on an assist squad. After

further investigation it was determined to have been an overdose. Nothing was found on scene to warrant charges.

Nov. 28

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: The Sheriff’s Office filed charges on Dwayne Fisher, 42, of Covington, for fifth degree stolen property from the 300 block of Statler Road on Feb. 8, 2018.