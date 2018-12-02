Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 14

West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Critical, repeat: person-in-charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Critical, repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure employees are properly sanitizing equipment or utensils. Repeat: Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Critical, repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee drinking from disposable coffee cup with out lid behind front counter. Repeat: Observed the absence of soap at the hand sink in the back room by the prep sink. Repeat: Observed the absence of paper towels at the hand ink in the back room by the prep sink. Critical, repeat: Observed protein shake bottle sitting in hand sink. Critical, repeat: The top, bottom, and sides of the microwave interior were dirty with food accumulation. Critical, repeat: Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency. Repeat: Food thermometer not readily accessible. Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Repeat: Observed non-food grade hose hooked up to three compartment sink. Repeat: Observed prep top cooler behind front counter used in pizza operation was not holding at 41F or below. Repeat: Observed the cabinet door beneath the dump sink in disrepair and also the door between the walk in cooler and the beer cooler was observed in disrepair. Repeat: Observed the shelving where the water heater is located is in disrepair.

Haren’s Market, 502 Garfield Ave., Troy — Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical, repeat: Foods from unapproved sources. Person-in-charge could not provide current invoices for oyster mushrooms. Repeat: Observed bucket under three compartment sink catching leak.

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 3 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tom’s Pizza, 690 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 15

Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed water leak at back hand sink.

Donatos Pizza, 414 W. Main St., Troy — Observed no level one certification in facility.

Tony’s Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a person with level two food safety training. Repeat: On the top shelves in the kitchen, plates, bowls, containers were observed not inverted or covered. Repeat: Menards buckets were observed being used to move and place ice in the bar ice bin.

Tipp City Eagles, 202 Main St., Tipp City — At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with level two food safety certification. Repeat: At the time of inspection, burnt cigarettes and glass prefabricated ashtrays were observed in the kitchen. Ensure smoking is not being done in the kitchen. The PIC removed the ashtray and burnt cigarettes. Critical: In the reach-in cooler, bags of raw chicken were observed being stored over ready-to-eat mushrooms. Also, in the noncommercial reach-in cooler two bags of raw chicken were observed being stored above carrots. Corrected. Critical: The internal stainless steel surface of the ice machine was observed with a black, mold-like build-up. At the time of inspection, observed a box of raw chicken thawing at room temperature; corrected. In the cabinet drawers, scattered utensils were observed. Repeat: In the kitchen and bar, multiple pieces of noncommercial equipment in the kitchen and bar were observed. In the kitchen, sides of cooking equipment along with the cabinets the fryers are being stored on were observed with food debris and grease build-up. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with a level one food safety certification.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Nov. 9

Dobo’s Delights, 417 N. Miami St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection; license issued.

Piqua High School, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands often. Wash after handling raw meats, after break, before putting on clean gloves, etc.

Nov. 12

Piqua Junior High School, 1 Tomahawk Trail, Piqua — Observed signs of mice in store room. Continue to take steps to secure building and eliminate pests. Be sure to date all ready-to-eat TCS foods with the date they are opened or made. Discard after seven days.

Walmart Super Center, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua — Damaged fryer baskets. Replace. Must wash, rinse and sanitize slicers and other continuously used equipment every four hours of use. Keep hand sinks open at all times so hands can be washed as needed. Corrected.

Nov. 13

Charley’s Steakery, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Time being used as public health control for fries, but not marked. Must mark time the item removed from refrigerator. The food processor needs to be cleaned. The prep unit’s interior and the fryer area needs to be cleaned. When using time as a public health control, mark time item removed from refrigeration, only keep for four hours. Discard any remaining.

Hershey’s, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Pretzel Time/Great American Cookie Co., 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — No one has Level II food training. Must have at least one person with Level II food safety training. The pop nozzles need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. The interior of the walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned.

Comfort Inn, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Hard boiled ready-to-eat eggs with no date. Must mark date with the day opened or made for all TCS foods that are ready to eat. There were items in the hand sink and in front. Keep open so hand can be washed as needed. No soap at hand sink. Provide so hands can be washed.