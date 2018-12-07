Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 29

POSSESSION: A deputy charged Scott Shellenbarger, 34, of Piqua, with drug possession.

Nov. 30

MENACING: A deputy responded to the 400 block of N. Miami Avenue, Bradford, in reference to a menacing complaint.

After further investigation, Tammy Nickels, 38, of Piqua, was placed into custody for domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy went to the 700 block of Clark Avenue, Piqua, to do a quarterly check on a registered sex offender. This case is under investigation.

Dec. 1

DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to the 200 block of W. Oakwood Avenue, Bradford, on a report of a physical disturbance. After investigation Morgan Napier was arrested for Aggravated Burglary, Escape, Domestic Violence, and Criminal Damaging. She was incarcerated at the Darke County Jail due the the offense occurring on the Darke County side of Bradford.

PURSUIT: Deputies assisted Ohio State Patrol a in pursuit south bound on Interstate 75. A deputy attempted to set up spike strips at the 74 exit, but was not successful. Troy P.D. also deployed a spike strip the listed vehicle at the 73 exit. Deputy Brazel and Trooper continued the pursuit and another deputy continued from a distance. Deputies were called off the pursuit, but assisted OSP after they advised they successfully stopped the vehicle and the operator was not exiting the vehicle. Law enforcement smashed out the passenger side windows and the operator still refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies pulled the operator out of the vehicle by his hands. Deputy Brazel was able to handcuff the individual.

Zebadea Baumgardner, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested for third degree felony failure to comply with an officer and fourth degree felony OVI. Bond was set at $15,000.

DISORDERLY: A deputy charged Stephanie Jones, 30, of Troy, for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 2

WOMAN ON DRUGS GOES TO SHERIFF’S OFFICE: A deputy was made aware of a female who had come to the Sheriff’s Office acting erratically. She was later found to be in possession of a crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. After being medically cleared, she was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail without incident.

OVI: A deputy responded to the Peters Road and W. Monroe Concord Road, Troy. for a non-injury accident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with Brandon Heffelfinger who was cited for failure to control and driving under an OVI suspension.