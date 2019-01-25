Miami County Real Estate transactions

TROY

Harson Investments to Seva at Towne Park, one lot, $756,000.

David Summers, Kathleen Summers to Elizabeth Carroll, Todd Carroll, one lot, one part lot, $192,800.

Misty Flory, S. Randall Flory to Marvin McGrath, Robin McGrath, one lot, $118,000.

Pierce Business Properties to Marvin McGrath, Robin McGrath, one lot, $90,000.

Amber Hillberg, Amber Schaadt, Jon Schaadt to Nicholas Sanders, Cheyenne Via, one lot, $124,000.

Barbara Lurie Trust, Leib Lurie Trust to Barbara Lurie Trust, Leib Lurie Trust, $0.

Ashlin Stoltz to Christopher Kirshbaum, one lot, one part lot, $132,000.

Mader Enterprises to Albert Mader, two part lots, $0.

Albert Mader to Scott Smallenbarger, two part lots, $10,000.

Norma Frock to Jeffrey Frock, one lot, $0.

Janice Lawrence, Thomas Lawrence to Christina Heidenreich, Erich Heidenreich, one lot, $160,000.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Willis Pelaston to Kathy Clark, Leonard Clark, one lot, $30,200.

Marie Francis, Mark Francis to Trium Properties LLC, one lot, two part lots, $0.

Joann Oak, Richard Oak, Janet Sincavage, Linda Sincavage, Raymond Sincavage, Richard Sincavage, Robert Sincavage to Zu He Chen, Sophie Yin Fang Liu, one lot, $173,800.

Valarie Erndt, Walter Erndt, attorney in fact to Andrew Parks, Emily Parks, one lot, $202,000.

PIQUA

Courtney Bayman, Bradley Petry, Courtney Petry, Courtney Snow to GroupI Properties, a part lot, $48,000.

Frederick Schneider to Frederick Schneider, Margaret Schneider, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Regnald Stevens to Jonathan Stevens, Regnald Stevens Jr., two part lots, $0.

Travis Massengill to Jack Pleasant, one lot, one part lot, $20,000.

Bodey Family to Chappie’s Investments, $40,000.

Luisa Saunders to Derrick Bolden, one lot, $0.

David McCarley, Mary McCarley to City of Piqua, a part lot, $0.

Elizabeth Schiller, Perry Schiller to Elizabeth Schiller, Perry Schiller, one lot, $0.

Paul David Amburgey to Ryan Schmidt, Victoria Smith, a part lot, $53,000.

James Tripp, Nancy Tripp to James Tripp, trustee, Tripp Family Trust, two lots, one part lot, $0.

Robert Herron, Shirley Herron to Robert Herron, one lot, $0.

Robert Herron, Shirley Herron to Robert Herron, a part lot, $0.

Robert Herron, Shirley Herron to Robert Herron, a part lot, $0.

Robert Herron, Shirley Herron to Robert Herron, a part lot, $0.

Estate of Larry Marrs, Peggy Sue Sauers, executor to Angie Holthaus, Tom Holthaus, one lot, $77,500.

WEST MILTON

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James Warner, one lot, $58,000.

Amy Todd, Mitchell Todd to Brianne Carter, Kameron Carter, one lot, $170,000.

Andrew Hall to April Hall, $0.

LAURA

Andrew Hall to April Hall, $0.

TIPP CITY

James Tufano, Valorie Tufano to James Tufano, Valorie Tufano, two part lots, $0.

Janice Bruns, Michael Bruns to Courtney Hartke, Philip Hartke, one lot, $343,000.

Ashley Walters, Randal Walters II to Stephanie Robb, two part lots, $125,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Miller-Valentine Partners Ltd. II, Waterstone at Carriage Trails, Waterstone CT MM LLC to WCT Dayton II LLC, one lot, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $45,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $45,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carson Sanders, Kristina Sanders to Carson Sanders, Kristina Sanders, two lots, $0.

LAURA

Deborah Duffey to Cynthia Compton, Michael Compton, a part lot, $109,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Michael Litteral to Calvin Creason, $300,000.

BROWN TWP.

Estate of Norma J. Yingst to Linda Klotzbach, Carol Sutherly, Marjorie Warren, James Yingst, John Yingst, a part lot, $0.

Robert Harrelson, attorney in fact, Donald Rank, Doris Rank, Sue Rank to Heather Pollard, Jeffery Pollard, $384,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Jeffrey Toms, Karrie Toms to Amy Todd, Mitchell Todd, one lot, $340,000.

James Fortkamp, Janice Fortkamp to Ann Gillaugh, Daniel Gillaugh, 1.737 acres, $243,800.

Dessie Szklany to Amy Carson, Ryan Carson, $212,000.

Merrimont Development Corp. to 3Gen D LLC, $1,612,900.

MONROE TWP.

Jill Rudy to Patricia Adams, April Kirsch, one lot, $86,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicholas Lavy, 0.49 acres, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Jamilyn Mumford, 0.6944 acres, $38,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Robert Herron, Shirley Herron to Robert Herron, 66.91 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Stacy Geuy to Kay Wise, Leroy Wise, $0.

UNION TWP.

Thomas Nemeth to Stacy Nemeth, $0.

James Browning, Janice Browning to James Browning Family Dynasty Trust, $0.