Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Estate of marilyn Phillips, Teresa Phillips to Steven Quillen, Patricia Quillen, one lot, $184,000.

Charlotte Collins, Scott Collins to Charlotte Collins, Scott Collins, one lot, $0.

Howard Norris to Jennifer Dodson, a part lot, $60,000.

Andrea Becker, Steven Becker to Heather Marsh, one lot, $260,00.

Amy Russell to McKinley Kucharski, Amy Russell, one lot, $0.

Inverness Group Inc. to Anvar Akipov, two lots, $371,400.

Estate of Courtney Whitmore, Joshua Whitmore, administrator, to Julius Hartley, one lot, $116,900.

Sheryl Johnson, chadwick Reese, Chelsea Reese to Tushar Mehtha, one lot, $67,600.

NVR Inc. to Thomas Bolton, one lot, $323,200.

Cynthia Godfrey, Monte Godfrey to James Nickell, Jay Nickell, one lot, $148,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Scott Parker, Michelle Smith to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition, one lot, $70,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Jack Manning to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, two part lots, $26,700.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Caroline Robbins to Bill Timmerman, one lot, $66,500.

PIQUA

Ryan Swarts to Sarina Meiring, Sarina Swarts, a part lot, $0.

Ryan Swarts to Sarina Swarts, $0.

David Chiasson, Karen Chiasson to Paul Block, one lot, $92,000.

Carolyn Shroyer to James Richhart, Kelli Richhart, two part lots, $73,500.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Michael Havenar, one lot, $58,500.

Christian Decker, Teresa Decker to Ranessa Owen, one lot, $74,900.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Marilyn Jacomet, Patrick Jacomet to Kyra Horn, a part lot, $12,100.

TIPP CITY

Rosewood Creek LLC to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $71,900.

Byrce Deweese, Kelsey Deweese to Nathan Jennings, Sydney Jennings, one lot, $150,000.

Joseph Watson, Sheila Watson, Thomas Watson, Virginia Watson, Joseph Watson Jr., one lot, $72,000.

Fieldstone Partners LLC to Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc., one lot, $70,000.

NVR Inc. to Michelle Brown, Christopher Gill, one lot, $290,500.

COVINGTON

Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow to Fields of Grace Worship Center, a part lot, $0.

Adriana Chaney, Tucker Chaney to Jon Furrow, a part lot, $20,000.

Sally Langston to Gary Cook, Linda Cook, a part lot, $143,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.

NVR Inc. to Samir Agaliyev, two lots, $265,200.

WEST MILTON

Cindy Hissong to Carol Green, Gerald Green, one lot, $60,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 0.444 acres, $0.

Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 1.252 acres, $0.

Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 0.966 acres, $0.

Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 0.396 acres, $0.

Joyce Moore to Ravshan Akhmedov, $350,000.

Mary Lee Hunt, Robert Hunt to Rober C. Hunt and Mary Lee Hunt Revocable Living Trust, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Shawn Millhouse to Matthew Collins, one lot, $5,300.

CONCORD TWP.

A. Sue Flory, Judith Flory, Loren Flory, Marlin Flory, Myrna Frantz to A. Sue Flory, Jason Flory, Julie Flory, Loren Flory, $450,000.

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Amy Barhorst, Mark Barhorst, one lot, $380,000.

Connie Hageman, Marion Hageman to Connie Hageman, 1.075 acres, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Shelly Bartley, David Keihl, Shelly Keihl to David Keihl, Shelly Keihl, $0.

Noel Hayden, Sandra Stegman to Noel Hayden and Sandra Stegman Revocable Trust Agreement, 42.0743 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Harry Anthony to Harry Anthony, Wendelin Anthony, 20.463 acres, $0.

John Kuck Jr., Patricia Kuck to Serenity Falls Farm LLC, 9.998 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Christina Trust, trustee, Chronos Solutions LLC, attorney in fact, Ventures Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alexander Monnier, Joanne Monnier, 0.8715 acres, $12,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Jana Warren, Kirby Warren to Jana Warren Restate Trust, $0.