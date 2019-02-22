Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Estate of marilyn Phillips, Teresa Phillips to Steven Quillen, Patricia Quillen, one lot, $184,000.
Charlotte Collins, Scott Collins to Charlotte Collins, Scott Collins, one lot, $0.
Howard Norris to Jennifer Dodson, a part lot, $60,000.
Andrea Becker, Steven Becker to Heather Marsh, one lot, $260,00.
Amy Russell to McKinley Kucharski, Amy Russell, one lot, $0.
Inverness Group Inc. to Anvar Akipov, two lots, $371,400.
Estate of Courtney Whitmore, Joshua Whitmore, administrator, to Julius Hartley, one lot, $116,900.
Sheryl Johnson, chadwick Reese, Chelsea Reese to Tushar Mehtha, one lot, $67,600.
NVR Inc. to Thomas Bolton, one lot, $323,200.
Cynthia Godfrey, Monte Godfrey to James Nickell, Jay Nickell, one lot, $148,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Scott Parker, Michelle Smith to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition, one lot, $70,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Jack Manning to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, two part lots, $26,700.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Caroline Robbins to Bill Timmerman, one lot, $66,500.
PIQUA
Ryan Swarts to Sarina Meiring, Sarina Swarts, a part lot, $0.
Ryan Swarts to Sarina Swarts, $0.
David Chiasson, Karen Chiasson to Paul Block, one lot, $92,000.
Carolyn Shroyer to James Richhart, Kelli Richhart, two part lots, $73,500.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Michael Havenar, one lot, $58,500.
Christian Decker, Teresa Decker to Ranessa Owen, one lot, $74,900.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Marilyn Jacomet, Patrick Jacomet to Kyra Horn, a part lot, $12,100.
TIPP CITY
Rosewood Creek LLC to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $71,900.
Byrce Deweese, Kelsey Deweese to Nathan Jennings, Sydney Jennings, one lot, $150,000.
Joseph Watson, Sheila Watson, Thomas Watson, Virginia Watson, Joseph Watson Jr., one lot, $72,000.
Fieldstone Partners LLC to Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc., one lot, $70,000.
NVR Inc. to Michelle Brown, Christopher Gill, one lot, $290,500.
COVINGTON
Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow to Fields of Grace Worship Center, a part lot, $0.
Adriana Chaney, Tucker Chaney to Jon Furrow, a part lot, $20,000.
Sally Langston to Gary Cook, Linda Cook, a part lot, $143,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.
NVR Inc. to Samir Agaliyev, two lots, $265,200.
WEST MILTON
Cindy Hissong to Carol Green, Gerald Green, one lot, $60,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 0.444 acres, $0.
Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 1.252 acres, $0.
Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 0.966 acres, $0.
Christy Reitz, Timothy Reitz to Timothy Reitz, 0.396 acres, $0.
Joyce Moore to Ravshan Akhmedov, $350,000.
Mary Lee Hunt, Robert Hunt to Rober C. Hunt and Mary Lee Hunt Revocable Living Trust, $0.
BROWN TWP.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Shawn Millhouse to Matthew Collins, one lot, $5,300.
CONCORD TWP.
A. Sue Flory, Judith Flory, Loren Flory, Marlin Flory, Myrna Frantz to A. Sue Flory, Jason Flory, Julie Flory, Loren Flory, $450,000.
Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Amy Barhorst, Mark Barhorst, one lot, $380,000.
Connie Hageman, Marion Hageman to Connie Hageman, 1.075 acres, $0.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Shelly Bartley, David Keihl, Shelly Keihl to David Keihl, Shelly Keihl, $0.
Noel Hayden, Sandra Stegman to Noel Hayden and Sandra Stegman Revocable Trust Agreement, 42.0743 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Harry Anthony to Harry Anthony, Wendelin Anthony, 20.463 acres, $0.
John Kuck Jr., Patricia Kuck to Serenity Falls Farm LLC, 9.998 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Christina Trust, trustee, Chronos Solutions LLC, attorney in fact, Ventures Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alexander Monnier, Joanne Monnier, 0.8715 acres, $12,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Jana Warren, Kirby Warren to Jana Warren Restate Trust, $0.