Miami County Marriages

Christopher David Broerman, 34, of 1325 Sussex Road, Troy to Andrea Nicole Thompson, 30, of same address.

Joshua Thomas Badinghaus, 29, of 1017 Jill Court, Piqua to Taylor Janell Russell, 25, of same address.

Rebecca Nicole Lynch, 30, of 7860 Kessler Frederick, Tipp City to Cory Adam Blackburn, 29, of same address.

Chelsea Marie Hinojosa, 26, of 1 N. Rangeline Road, Pleasant Hill to Nicholas Elias Smith, 28, of same address.

Jeremy Dean Greth, 35, of 431 West Dow Street, Tipp City to Cortney Michelle Tipton, 31, of same address.

Pamela Jean Maher, 57, of 1623 Broadway Street, Piqua to Dennis Edward Maher, 56, of same address.