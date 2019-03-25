Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by the Clark County Combined Health District. The Clark County Combined Health District can be reached at (937) 390-5600 or email to health@ccchd.com or on the web at www.ccchd.com.

March 14

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed two uncovered employee drinks stored on top of the microwave. Please ensure that employees eat and drink in designated areas only and store their food and beverage in spill-proof containers in a manner that cannot contaminate equipment, food, or utensils. Men’s restroom is missing employee hand washing signage. Critical: Observed dishes present in three-compartment sink, sitting in quaternary ammonia sanitizer, below 200ppm; corrected. Critical: Observed BBQ sauces and sweet teriyaki sauce in squeeze bottles on the shelving in the kitchen holding at room temperature; corrected. Critical: Observed live gnats in back of kitchen by hot sauce/bbq sauce bottles. Observed two wiping cloth buckets below 200ppm quaternary ammonia concentration. Observed scoops and utensils stored and put away wet. Critical: Observed large metal pan that is no longer smooth and easily cleanable, replace. Observed missing and water damaged ceiling tiles in the lobby with trashcans underneath to catch leaks from the ceiling. Also, observed missing ceiling tile in kitchen above shelving where single use items are stored. Also, observed one light fixture in the kitchen above the prep table with evidence of water damage in the fixture cover. The location and source of these leaks needs to be identified and repaired and the leaks stopped. Missing or water damaged ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; corrected. Critical, repeat: Cross connection between the drinking water system and a non-drinking water system. Observed the mop sink with a hose attached and stored in the basin of the sink connected to the faucet without a backflow preventer. Observed numerous leaks coming from the ceiling throughout the facility with buckets catching leaks in the sheets/bedding section of the facility. The source of these leaks needs to be identified and repaired and then replace the water damaged ceiling tiles so that new leaks are not mistaken for old leaks. Observed no level one food safety training certificate in facility.

March 15

Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine in the back by the drive through window and mold in the ice machine in the lobby. Observed boxes of peppers stored on the floor in the walk in cooler. Observed the drain line was leaking on the hand sink behind the front counter with a metal pan underneath catching the leak. Observed missing and water damaged ceiling tiles in the lobby with. Also, observed one light fixture in the back of the kitchen above the prep table with evidence of water damage in the fixture cover. The location and source of these leaks needs to be identified and repaired and the leaks stopped. Observed substantial accumulation of dust on the shelving above the prep top cooler in the back by the drive through window.

Speedway, 4 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical, repeat: Observed chili holding at 132F, and one corn dog holding at 123F; discarded. Observed large plastic tub catching leak in plumbing of three-compartment sink. Observed dirt/dust accumulation on the walls and floors throughout the facility, mostly concentrated in the corners and under/behind shelving and fixed equipment. Observed unshielded fluorescent tube lighting in kitchen area above food prep areas. Shield or replace with shatter resistant bulbs.

March 18

Troy Care and Rehab, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — In the prep area on the top shelf, clean bowls and plates were observed with food contact surfaces up. The ice machine condensation plumbing was observed leaking water. Repair or replace.

Sam & Ethel’s, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Piqua Food Mart, 1401 South St., Piqua — Container of chocolate milk stored in ice for human consumption. Do not store things in the ice people will eat. Container of dill pickles on counter for self service marked “Keep refrigerated.” If marked “Keep refrigerated,” must keep below 41 degrees. Discarded.

Burger King 5473, 1408 Covington Ave., Piqua — The food containers and squeeze bottles need to be cleaned. Food containers put away wet. Allow to air day before putting away/stacking. The following items need to be cleaned: hoods, fryer area, freezer exterior. The soap dispenser is damaged, repair. The floors and walls need to be cleaned. Be sure to fully wash, rinse and sanitize food equipment.