Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

NVR Inc. to Cheryl Earhart, one lot, $296,400.

Nancy Bowman, Terry Burr to Nancy Bowman, Terry Burr, $0.

Geraldine Smith to Mulberry Riverscape, two part lots, $165,000.

Diana Owen, Todd Owen to Mary Owen, one lot, $0.

Michael Weaver, Michelle Weaver, Nicole Weaver to Michelle Weaver, one lot, $0.

Special Effects Properties to Rebecca Watters, one lot, $86,900.

Erin Perkins to Nathan Cloyd, one lot, $75,000.

Bruce Davidson, Carol Davidson to Davidson Irrevocable Trust, Jill Delcamp, trustee, one lot, $0.

Betty Jo Niles to Julie Smith, Phillip Smith, one lot, $89,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Kristin Mikolajewski, one lot, $340,000.

Colleen Gore, Robert Gore, Colleen Kepler-Phipps to Jacquelyn Leggett, John Leggett, one lot, $169,900.

Leila Essick-Wilburn, David Layman to Emily Callison, Ryan Callison, one lot, $120,000.

Steven Mayse, executor, Estate of Larry Seagraves, Phyllis Seagraves to Robert Crouch, one lot, $68,900.

Daniel Ogeto, Tawana Ogeto to Kassondra Krummrey, Brad Merrell, one lot, $201,000.

Rick Pitts to Ava Pitts, Rick Pitts, one lot, $0.

Alex Lashchuk, Rita Lashchuk to Matthew Mottice, Melonie Jane Mottice, one lot, $351,000.

PIQUA

Dorothy Morrissette to Ronald Morrissette, one lot, $0.

Melissa Slife, Thomas Slife to Alexander Smith, Kelsey Smith, one lot, $41,000.

Joshua Morton, Laura Morton to Troy Dishong, Johnny Smith, two part lots, $82,000.

Anna Patton to Troy Cron, one lot, $145,000.

Frederick Hall to Kornerstone Holdings, LLC, multiple lots, $0.

American Land Investments Ltd. to Ashlyn Adams, one lot, one part lot, $158,500.

Chyna Nicks, administrator, Jerry Nicks to Arthur Workman, a part lot, $31,000.

Estate of Felicia Trevino to Julian Trevino, Justin Trevino, three part lots, $0.

Rick Seman, Tina Seman to Lydia Baker, one lot, $90,000.

Alyssa Anders to Alyssa Anders, Matthew Jenkins, a part lot, $0.

Piqua Family Properties LLC to John Sloan, Michael Sloan, three lots, $125,000.

Anthony Wead to Shanna Coate-Reesby, a part lot, $76,900.

Connie Hild, Donald Hill to Constance Hild, Donald Hild, two part lots, $0.

BRADFORD

Pennymac Loan Services to David Lane, Deborah Lane, two part lots, $45,900.

Estate of Robert Mitchell to Carolyn Mitchell, four lots, $0.

COVINGTON

Estate of Mary Woods to Alex Woods, Justin Woods, custodian, Sarah Woods, one lot, $0.

FLETCHER

Curtis Weaver, Kelly Weaver to Machaleh Thompson, Joseph Yager, one lot, $125,000.

TIPP CITY

Magness Realty LLC to John Shevlin, one lot, $130,000.

Rosewood Creek LLC to Bradley Hoying, Jessica Hoying, one lot, $68,900.

Donna Hatfield, Norman Hatfield to David Chaves, Diana Marin, one lot, $460,000.

Abigail Goldsberry, Robert Goldsberry to Emily Benedict, Nathan Benedict, two part lots, $204,000.

PLEASANT HILL

PNC Bank N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, one part lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Cindy Addison, Deborah Freeders to Haley Reynolds, Matt Reynolds, one lot, $155,000.

Mikelle Fennell, Rick Fennell, Mikelle Liette to Mikelle Fennell, Rick Fennell, one lot, $0.

Roy Osborne to Tiffany Hines, one lot, $0.

Fifth Third Bank to Steven Pierson Properties, two part lots, $112,000.

Deanna Church, Rex Church to Bryant Artz, one lot, $235,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Rustam Ismailov, Adalat Khamrayeva, two lots, $312,900.

NVR Inc. to Said Agaliyev, two lots, $339,000.

Bryan Smith, Melinda Smith to Derek Wissman, two lots, $245,000.

Dale Steinlage to Amy Ross, Don Ross Jr., two lots, $327,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to George Delozier, Stacey Delozier, two lots, $308,300.

Inverness Group Inc. to Curtis Plue, Heather Plue, two lots, $371,700.

BETHEL TWP.

John Horn, Roberta Horn to Cassandra Hutchison, 1.0 acre, $109,000.

Miranda Boyd, Stephen Boyd Sr. to Brent Ferguson, one lot, $3,700.

Estate of Hans G. Peot to Kathleen Peot, 6.626 acres, $0.

Cindra Richardson to Next Level Enterprises LLC, one lot, $112,900.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A., successor, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, one lot, $0.

Jack Compton, Kathy Compton to Jack Compton, Kathy Compton, one lot, $0.

Eric Cheatwood, Kelly Cheatwood to John Whitacre, 2.525 acres, $273,000.

BROWN TWP.

Robert Harrelson, attorney in fact, Donald Rank, Doris Rank, Sue Rank to Heather Pollard, Jeffery Pollard, 1.730 acres, $10,000.

Rank Homes Inc. to Donald Rank, Sue Rank, 1.730 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Keystone Real Estate Group Ltd. to Brian Williamson Revocable Living Trust, Brian Williamson, trustee, $225,000

Third World Missions Inc. to Keystone Real Estate Group Ltd., $430,000.

John Patten and Billie Patten Trust, Joseph Patten, trustee, Marrianne Patten, trustee to Billy Chaney, Cheryl Chaney, 0.704 acres, $0.

Joseph Patten Trust, Joseph Patten, trustee to Cheryl Chaney, trustee, Anita Johnson Patten, trustee, Patten Family Farm Revocable Trust, $0.

Billy Chaney, Cheryl Chaney, Anita Patten, Robert Tackett to Cheryl Chaney, trustee, Anita Johnson Patten, trustee, Patten Family Farm Revocable Trust, 3.524 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Vicki Dudis, executor, Estate of Betty Kerr to Aaron McCloskey, one lot, $145,000.

Estate of Elizabeth Maxton to Gary Maxton, one lot, $0.

Stephanie Abrams, Matthew Watercutter, Stephanie Watercutter to Frank Price IV, one lot, $136,000.

Donald Fosnight, Susan Fosnight to Christa Hartz, 4.951 acres, $315,500.

STAUNTON TWP.

Joe Callahan to John Callahan, 1.515 acres, $70,000.

UNION TWP.

Carol Dohner, William Dohner to Carol Dohner, William Dohner, 1.375 acres, $0.

Carol Dohner, William Dohner to Carol Dohner, William Dohner, $0.

Jane Weiland to Michael Henninger, 46.698 acres, $153,400.

Connie Black, Scott Black to Michael Henninger, 46.698 acres, $153,400.

Kyle Smith to Steven Smith, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Geeta Shah, Shirish Shah to Philip Ashbrook, Shanda Ashbrook, one lot, $239,900.

Angelli Denmon, Howard Denmon to Sandra Staley, one lot, $329,000.