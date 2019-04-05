Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Deborah Crouch, Robert Crouch to R & D Rental Properties, two lots, $0.
Leah Prenger, Troy Prenger to Christa Boyd-Landis, Martin Landis, one lot, $123,000.
WL Fisher Family to Miami Enterprises, one lot, $45,000.
Janet Larck, Timothy Larck to Cathy Wolfe, one lot, $17,000.
Up North Construction Ltd. to Harriet Murphy, Ronald Murphy, one lot, $252,200.
Scott Investments of Troy to Robert Walker, Shari Walker, one lot, one part lot, $150,000.
Cathy Rohr to Roger Gayhart, Cathy Rohr, one lot, $0.
Bill Adcock, TJ Adcock to Gary Nasal, Mary Nasal, one lot, $403,000.
Dianna Schieltz, Jerry Schieltz to Patricia Moore, one lot, $124,900.
Joseph Collin, Tiffany Collin to Richard Seman, Tina Seman, one lot, $230,000.
Connie Currin to Connie Currin Living Trust, one lot, $0.
Albert Anderson, Carol Anderson, Ole Anderson to Harold Sargent, one lot, $135,500.
PIQUA
Dianna Nichols, Terry Nichols to James Longanecker, one lot, $102,000.
Dennis Foster, Douglas Foster, Mary Foster to Tonya Bragg, one lot, $41,000.
Diana Hall, Jeffrey Hall to Michael Caulfield, a part lot, $105,000.
GMS Leasing to Bensar Properties, $2,037,300.
RC Williams Limited to Joyce Wagner, two part lots, $114,900.
ALL Encompass LLC to Encompass LLC, one lot, $0.
Julie Roeth, William Roeth to Julie Roeth, William Roeth, one lot, $0.
Estate of Virginia Cantrell to Cove Cantrell, one lot, $0.
James Fazio to Daniel Keller, Mary Jo Keller, one lot, one part lot, $95,000.
CASSTOWN
Amy Moore to Arthur Moore, one lot, $0.
COVINGTON
Bobby Jolly to Christopher Boggs, one lot, $110,000.
J & L Rental Properties LLC to Casey’s Marketing Company, one lot, $30,000.
AJH Investment Inc. to Casey’s Marketing Company, a part lot, $665,000.
Vicky Roetter to Casey’s Marketing Company,a part lot, $85,000.
Amy Woods, Justin Woods to Amy Woods, Justin Woods, one lot, $0.
LUDLOW FALLS
Beth Defrances, Patrick Defrances to Zachary Anderson, one lot, $68,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Julie Wellman, Spencer Wellman to Julie Wellman, one lot, $0.
TIPP CITY
Karl Peura, Rebecca Peura to Richard Gulley, Cary Hatton, one lot, $184,000.
WEST MILTON
Estate of Gregory Fine to Jeffrey Fine, one lot, $0.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Your Space, LLC, one lot, $45,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Mary Jameson, Michael Jameson to Kathryn Adams, Phil West, two lots, $308,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,0000.
Inverness Group, Inc. to Carlos Lopez Ortiz, Carlos Ortiz, two lots, $271,600.
Inverness Group Inc. to Micah Mangrum, Shalynne Mangrum, two lots, $265,900.
BETHEL TWP.
Gerald Beech to Carol Beech, one lot, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Board of Trustees of Troy Abundant Life Assembly of God to BS Property Investments, 0.918 acres, $125,000.
Charlotte Stager to Randy Stager, 0.755 acre, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Barak Boone, Theresa Boone to David Motter, Juanita Motter, 1.45 acres, $50,000.
MONROE TWP.
Amanda Anderson, Nathan Anderson to Christopher Loar, $195,000.
David Knife, Karen Knife to Rachael Upton, Russell Upton, one lot, $330,000.
David Weber, Karen Weber to George Lesher, Melanie Lesher, a part lot, $345,000.
UNION TWP.
Estate of Linda Cook, Larry Cook, executor to Jade Combs, Zachary Combs, 0.631 acre, $144,000.