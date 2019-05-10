Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Keystone Real Estate Group Ltd. to Rooster Land Company, two part lots, $400,000.

Richard Parson, Susan Parson to Ashley Armstrong, one lot, $58,000.

Operex Properties LLC to B & B Rentals Ltd., two lots, $1,900,000.

Janet Becht, Rebecca Bertsch to Christopher Stager, one lot, $299,900.

Estate of Bruce Nordquist, Peter Nordquist, executor to Michelle Nelson, Robert Nelson, one lot, $147,000.

Andy Fischbach Jr., Jessica Fischbach to Kelly Mayberry, one lot, $129,900.

Darren Martinez to Austin Manson, Shelby Manson, one lot, $138,900.

Louis Snell, Patricia Snell to Erin Chamberlain, Jared Chamberlain, one lot, $190,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., $61,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., $61,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., $61,000.

Jennifer Steffano to Michael Steffano, one lot, $0.

Andrea Goubeaux, attorney in fact, Kyle Goubeaux to Sabrina Sawyer, one lot, $74,900.

Tania Hughes to Mark Hughes, two lots, $0.

Ornatus Urg Real Estate to Ornatus Urb Real Estate II, $0.

John Heffner, Tammy Heffner to Kimberly Clifton, Ralph Clifton, one lot, $318,400.

PIQUA

Ariel Shelby, Matthew Shelby to Sara Stengel, one lot, $0.

Estate of Eula Lee Perkins to Margaret Decker, Ronald Perkins, a part lot, $0.

Angie Hull to Craig Hull, one lot, $0.

Brittany Bates, Casey Bates to Bates Properties and Management, a part lot, $0.

Bates Properties and Management to Sebestyen, Glynn and Lee, a part lot, $179,900.

Rosetta Poock, Regina Scaeff, attorney in fact to Diana Hall, one lot, $31,200.

Gabriele Sindelir, Gary Sindelir to Cindy Mays, Paul Mays II, two lots, $30,000.

Jacqueline Elmahouli to Harold Kanniard, Jennifer Kanniard, one lot, $(7,400.

Dixie Barga, Crystal Harvey to Brian Wray, one lot, $118,800.

Joseph Epley, Nichole Epley to Kayla Taylor, Michael Taylor, one lot, $018,500.

Bonnie Marshall, Bonnie Williams, Gary Williams to Ryan Henderson, one lot, $146,000.

Max Miller, Patricia Miller to Noah Clark, one lot, one part lot, $72,900.

Harlod Kanniard, Jennifer Kanniard to Jesse Curtner, one lot, $65,000.

E. Alan Lebowitz, Sarah Jean Lebowitz to Jennifer Evans, Robert Evans, one lot, $185,000.

TIPP CITY

Fieldstone Partners LLC to Denlinger and Sons Builders, one lot, $70,000.

Stephen Watson to Sally Watson, Stephen Watson, $0.

Sally Watson, Stephen Watson to Sally Watson, Stephen Watson, one part lot, $0.

John Genovesi, Nicole Genovesi to Genovesi Family Partnership Ltd., two lots, $0.

Deziree Bowles, Glenn Schober, attorney in fact to Leslie Godzik, one lot, $140,000.

Eric Hamant, Cheryl Roslund Hamant to James Holzen, one lot, $129,900.

Carl Siembida, Darlene Siembida to Darlene Siembida, $0.

BRADFORD

Doug Thobe to Douglas Thobe Revocable Living Trust, two lots, $0.

COVINGTON

Board of Education of the Covington Village School District to Village of Covington, five lots, $0.l

PLEASANT HILL

Chad Burns to Shelby Watkins, Zachary Watkins, one lot, $101,500.

WEST MILTON

Kevin Johnson, Sheri Johnson to Shane Eshelman, one lot, $110,000.

Zen Enterprises Inc. to Allen Netzley, Linda Netzley, one lot, $0.

Ian Cook, MacKenzie Cook, MacKenzie Taylor to MacKenzie Taylor, one lot, $0.

Gail Welsh to Tammy Fourman, Kyle Printz, onelot, $135,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carol Baker, David Baker to Baker Living Trust, two lots, $0.

Matthew Priest, Paula Priest to Kathryn Menker, Zachary Menker, two lots, $0.

Christine Skinner, Timothy Skinner to Rebecca Short, Stephen Short, two lots, $320,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Bethany Abney, Leon Abney Jr. to Bethany Abney, 0.75 acre, $0.

Celia Ruth Bowling, Celia Ruth Sparks to Celia Bowling, 1.0 acre, $0.

Church of Christ of Melbourne to Cassel Hills Church of Christ Inc., 2.561 acres, two part lots, $0.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to A to Zink LLC, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Barak Boone, Theresa Boon to Jessica McCoart, Ryan McCoart, 5.219 acres, 5.220 acres, $125,300.

CONCORD TWP.

NJB Property Management to Jacqueline Elmahouli, one lot, $137,000.

MONROE TWP.

Janice Nicholson, William Nicholson to James Bennett, Vickie Bennett, one lot, $299,900.

Darlene Frakes, Harry and Darlene Frakes Revocable Living Trust, Michael Woelfer, attorney in fact and successor trustee to Swabb Management Company, one lot, $173,800.

NEWBERRY TWP.

David Fike to James Benedict, 2.073 acres, $108,500.

Amanda Trostel, Justin Trostel to KBird2 LLC, $17,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

WJHOH LLC to Ariel Shelby, Matthew Shelby, one lot, $164,000.

Keith Luce, Nancy Luce to Daniel Jacob, Elizabeth Jacob, one lot, $229,000.

Gypsy Garner, Nicholas Garner to Jason Preston, 1.0 acre, $146,900.

STAUNTON TWP.

Iola Vannoy, Terri Vannoy, attorney in fact, to Angela Schmidt, Darin Schmidt, $67,1000.

UNION TWP.

Beverly Dalton to Timothy Reardon, one lot, $45,900.

Estate of Donald Fraley, Michael Fraley, executor to Michael Fraley, two lots, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Elwood Siler, Marlene Siler to Cynthia Fisher, Donald Fisher, $200,000.