Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff Office:

May 27

OVI: Steven Green, 42, of Tipp City, was cited for OVI from an incident in the area of County Road 25-A near the Robinson Branch of the YMCA. Green had a blood alcohol level of 0.260, according to records.

POSSESSION: Kenneth Mounts, 68, of Plain City, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and Michelle Wright, 40, of St. Paris, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, drug abuse instrument and paraphernalia in the 5400 block of East State Route 41.

GSI: Charles Wilkinson Jr., 74, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition from a prior reported incident.

May 29

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a criminal damaging complaint in the 4300 block of Casstown-Clark Road, Lostcreek Twp. The reporting party requested the incident be documented for any possible incidents that may occur in the future.

May 30

OVI: On the listed date, a deputy responded to and OVI complaint in the area of 5277 East State Route 571 in Bethel Township. The caller reported a white Chevrolet HHR broke down near the residence, and a male stumbling around the vehicle for some time before leaving the scene. The vehicle was located in the area of South State Route 202 and US Route 40 in Bethel Township. The vehicle had stopped partially in the roadway and was sitting with its lights on. After initiating a traffic stop and speaking with the driver, Raymond Nicodemus, 33, of Troy, was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The male was arrested and charged with OVI as well as open container in a motor vehicle. Englewood Towing later responded to remove the vehicle from the scene. The male was later cited and released from the Miami County Jail to a sober driver.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded to 10596 N. Hetzler Road in reference to a liquor violation complaint. After investigation several juveniles were located and released to their parents.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for driving on a closed road at South Rangeline and West State Route 571, West Milton. After further investigation, the female driver was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

THEFT:A deputy responded to the 2400 block of N. State Route 721, Newton Twp. in reference to the theft of a motorcycle. The listed motorcycle was taken from his driveway overnight while the keys were in the ignition.

May 31

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to an assault complaint at the Miami County Jail, 201 W. Main Street in Troy. A corrections officer was walking through an area of the jail when an inmate requested speaking with them. The inmate became irate during the conversation, and ultimately ended up throwing a thick plastic cup at the corrections officer, striking them in the back. The deputy was able to speak with the inmate in regards to the incident, who admitted his actions. The inmate was advised he would be charged with assault against the corrections officer