Nothstine celebrates 100th birthday

Katherine Pence Nothstine will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 22nd with friends, family and five generations pictured here. Great, great grandson Casey Luna, granddaughter Pam Pence Koester, son Don Pence and great granddaughter Kelsey Koester Luna.

Provided photo Katherine Pence Nothstine will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 22 with friends, family and five generations pictured here. Great-great-grandson Casey Luna, granddaughter Pam Pence Koester, son Don Pence and great-granddaughter Kelsey Koester Luna. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/06/web1_Pence100.jpg Provided photo Katherine Pence Nothstine will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 22 with friends, family and five generations pictured here. Great-great-grandson Casey Luna, granddaughter Pam Pence Koester, son Don Pence and great-granddaughter Kelsey Koester Luna.