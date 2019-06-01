Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

May 24

THEFT: A report of theft from the Archer Drive Wendy’s was filed.

FAKE CASH: A fake $100 bill was passed at the Kroger gas station.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for driving down the wrong way on a one way street. The driver, Joel MacLeod, 38, of Troy, was arrested for OVI, driving under OVI suspension, possession of an open container.

BAD CHECK: Holly White, 42, of Troy, was cited for three counts of passing a bad check.

May 25

POSSESSION: A traffic stop on Wayne Street resulted in the passenger being arrested for drug possession, drug paraphernalia and an active warrant. Jerry Griffith, 42, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

OPEN CONTAINER: A driver was found to be in possession of an open container and issued a citation at Ash Street.

BURGLARY: A burglary was reported in the 600 block of Carriage Drive.

BIKE OVI: Jonathan Catron, 55, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct for wrecking his bicycle while intoxicated and needed transported to the hospital for injuries.

OPEN CONTAINER: Michael Wells, 25, of Troy, was cited for open container on the Adam Street Bridge.

May 26

TRESPASSING: Gregory Coy, 27, of Tipp City, was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Linwood Drive. Coy was also charged for possession of drug abuse instruments.

PUBLIC INTOX: Taylor Sampson, 27, of Piqua, was found drunk in the bushes in the area of Dorset and McKaig. She was arrested for disorderly conduct.

OVI: Jonathan Stanek, 22, of Troy, was arrested for OVI at Taco Bell. His blood alcohol level was reported at 0.185 percent.

THEFT: A report of theft from Kohl’s was filed. Suspect charged with theft.

May 28

DRONE FOUND: A drone landed on a basketball court at Duke Park during the strawberry Festival soccer tournaments. The drone ran out of battery. It was turned into the department.

THEFT: Sean Freeman, 48, at-large, was arrested following a reported disturbance at 28 N. Crawford Street. Freeman allegedly tried to steal a bicycle and then resisted arrest at the scene.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage was filed at 521 Lake Street. A suspect was charged.

THEFT: A male subject was charged with theft, obstructing official business and an outstanding warrant from a report of theft in progress at the Shell Gas Station on Staunton Road.

May 29

OVERDOSE: Jonathan Evans, 34, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic following an apparent overdose at the Royal Inn.

POSSESSION: Shamauria Harris, 29, of Vandalia was arrested after she attempted to discard suspected drugs in the trash during a Troy Police Department investigation. She was charged with fifth-degree felony permitting drug abuse. and third degree felony tampering with evidence.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage was filed in the 500 block of South Union.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at Kohl’s. Tabitha York, 32, of Troy, was charged with theft.

CLOSED ROADWAY: An officer cited a driver for driving on a closed road way at McKaig and Dorset.

TRESPASSING: Chelsea Evans, 27, of Troy, was cited for trespassing in the 1200 block of South Dorset Road.

May 30

POSSESSION: Andrew Collins, 35, of Troy, was located on a warrant. Officers located a plastic container with powder, cut straw and a case with a mirror and razor blade. He was charged with fifth degree felony possession of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and the warrant.

TRAFFICKING: Sharonda Green, 31, of Vandalia, was charged with two counts fifth-degree felony drug trafficking from an investigation.