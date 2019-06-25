Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Elleman Family Revocable Living Trust, Nevin Elleman, trustee, Donna Elleman, trustee to Michael Elleman, trustee, Elleman Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.
Estate of Robert Copp, Richard Copp, co-executor, Roberta Schroeder, co-executor to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $122,500.
Keystone Land Development Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,500.
B. Mark Hess, Carol Hess to Christopher Galdeen, Lauren Galdeen, one lot, $185,000.
Harlow Builders to Howard Land Co. LLC, one lot, $58,900.
Rene Hall, Russell Hall to Christopher Bridges, Lora Bridges, one lot, $279,500.
Douglas Fuls, Lorrie Fuls to Gina Barlage, David Ramsey, $148,500.
Jenny Brown, Justin Brown to Scott Investments, a part lot, $150,000.
PIQUA
Stephanie Carver, Stephanie Freshour, Thomas Feshour to Larry Herzog, Stacy Herzog, one part lot, $89,0000.
Patricia Helman to Noah Bays, one part lot, $42,500.
Jarrod Huelskamp, Jennifer Huelskamp to Brad Adams, Kathleen Grise, one lot, $15,000.
Dianna Hill to Richard Hill, one lot, $0.
Deborah Moorman, James Moorman to Jordan Lavy, two lots, $85,500.
Nannie Mills, Ron Mills to Matthew Harrison, two lots, one lot, $117,900.
Alexander Telecom Inc., Indian Ridge Builders Corp. to Shirley Borts-Grabo, Larry Grabo, one lot, $21,000.
Valerie Fosnight to Douglas Fosnight, $0.
Kyle Pratt, Stacy Pratt to John Small, one lot, $93,800.
Sandra Von Aschen to Sandra Von Aschen Irrevocable Trust, Lori Swink, trustee, $0.
Stella Wright to Randy Wright, one lot, one part lot, $0.
R.C. Williams Limited to Levi Mills, Nicole Mills, a part lot, $95,000.
Lauren Heart to WMAM Holdings LLC, $68,000.
Michael Sherry to Jessica Etter, one lot, $63,500.
TIPP CITY
James Coughlin, Rebecca Couglin to Joshua Oakley Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $510,000.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Brian Brunswick, Melinda Brunswick, one lot, $137,500.
Stonefield Custom Homes to David Collins, one lot, $70,000.
Nataleigh Powell, Sean Powell to Misty McDowell, Paul McDowell, one lot $287,000.
Donna Prenger, trustee, Thomas Prenger V Trust, Thomas Prenger, trustee, to Abigail Boldsberry, Robert Goldsberry, one lot, $287,600.
Nichole Stockslager to Chase Prikkel, Kasey Prikkel, one lot, $144,000.
George Moorman, Mary-Eileen Moorman to Tipp Storage LLC, one lot, $0.
David Copfer Jr., Tonya Copfer to Barbara Begley, one lot, $152,500.
Sarah Gustavson, Steven Gustavson to Ryan Liddy, a part lot, $295,000.
Team Scena Rentals to Margaret Ratliff, one lot, $166,000.
CASSTOWN
Julia Tavenner Smith Jasper to Kyle Webb, 0.133 acres, 0.219 acres, $138,000.
COVINGTON
Jessica Furrow, Tyler Furrow to Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow, one lot, $165,000.
Lance Kelch Properties to Cynthia Rench, a part lot, $53,000.
David Beeman, Doris Beeman, Doris Thompson to Adam Atwan, two part lots, $118,5000.
FLETCHER
Charles Havenar to Joyce Wilmer, one lot, $35,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Michael Ashton, Tina Ashton to Amanda Arnett, one part lot, $105,000.
WEST MILTON
Robert Carrello to Corrello Investments, three part lots, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Shirley Hartlage to Melissa Ross, Melissa Smith, two lots, $0.
Adam Hintz, Alexandra Hintz to Megan Sinclair, Ryland Sinclair, two lots, $255,000.
Charlotte Aalders, Logan Aalders to Arielle Sheldon, Seth Sheldon, two lots, $225,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,400.
Andrew Short, Nicole Short to Christopher Frase, Yessica Frase, two lots, $235,000.
Bradford Hart, Eileen Hart to Braeil & Associates, two lots, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Dayton Power and Light Company to Cynthia Long, David Long, $3,700.
Elvis Kidd to Cindy Rodriguez, Martin Rodriguez, one lot, $300,000.
Joseph Zimmerman, Lisa Zimmerman to Joseph Zimmerman, 4.41 acres, $0.
Fred Dixon to Melissa Brown, one lot, $195,000.
BROWN TWP.
Darla Evans, John Evans, Michael Zerkle, Ronald Zerkle, Sheila Zerkle to Craig Lichtenberg, Sara Lichtenberg, one lot $80,000.
Janet Prince, Thomas Prince to Paulette Prince, Phillip Prince, 10.297 acres, $16,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Alta Residential Solutions, attorney in fact, Christiana Trust, trustee, Wilmington Savings Fund to Jeffrey Richards, $32,000.
David Buirley, Suzanne Buirley to Chasity Kerrigan, Joseph Kerrigan, 3.0 acres, $277,000
ELIZABETH TWP.
George Wittman, Robin Wittman to Jeffrey Wittman, 10.002 acres, $0.
Billy Robertson, Nicole Robertson to Nicole Wittman, Jeffrey Wittman, 10.002 acres, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Colista Rogers, Grant Rogers to Michael Ashton, Tina Ashton, one lot, $210,000.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
George Lesher, Melanie Lesher to Caitlin Thompson, Kyle Thompson, $212,500.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Loretta Berning Trust, Matthew Berning, successor to Miami County Park District Board of Commissioners, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Hannah Haren, Hannah Karnehm to Connor Haren, Hannah Haren, 5.2 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Brian Kenney to Teresa Kenney, 2.632 acres, $0.
Leetta Warren, trustee, Shelby Warren, trustee, Warren Revocable Living Trust to Jerry Miller, Linda Miller, 0.887 acres, $216,200.
UNION TWP.
Nicholas Schuman to Eric Nelson, 1.181 acres, $125,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Aundalee Wintrow, Orville Wintrow to Cynthia Crosby, 5.031 acres, $0.
Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger, 10.130 acres, $0.