Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Elleman Family Revocable Living Trust, Nevin Elleman, trustee, Donna Elleman, trustee to Michael Elleman, trustee, Elleman Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

Estate of Robert Copp, Richard Copp, co-executor, Roberta Schroeder, co-executor to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $122,500.

Keystone Land Development Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,500.

B. Mark Hess, Carol Hess to Christopher Galdeen, Lauren Galdeen, one lot, $185,000.

Harlow Builders to Howard Land Co. LLC, one lot, $58,900.

Rene Hall, Russell Hall to Christopher Bridges, Lora Bridges, one lot, $279,500.

Douglas Fuls, Lorrie Fuls to Gina Barlage, David Ramsey, $148,500.

Jenny Brown, Justin Brown to Scott Investments, a part lot, $150,000.

PIQUA

Stephanie Carver, Stephanie Freshour, Thomas Feshour to Larry Herzog, Stacy Herzog, one part lot, $89,0000.

Patricia Helman to Noah Bays, one part lot, $42,500.

Jarrod Huelskamp, Jennifer Huelskamp to Brad Adams, Kathleen Grise, one lot, $15,000.

Dianna Hill to Richard Hill, one lot, $0.

Deborah Moorman, James Moorman to Jordan Lavy, two lots, $85,500.

Nannie Mills, Ron Mills to Matthew Harrison, two lots, one lot, $117,900.

Alexander Telecom Inc., Indian Ridge Builders Corp. to Shirley Borts-Grabo, Larry Grabo, one lot, $21,000.

Valerie Fosnight to Douglas Fosnight, $0.

Kyle Pratt, Stacy Pratt to John Small, one lot, $93,800.

Sandra Von Aschen to Sandra Von Aschen Irrevocable Trust, Lori Swink, trustee, $0.

Stella Wright to Randy Wright, one lot, one part lot, $0.

R.C. Williams Limited to Levi Mills, Nicole Mills, a part lot, $95,000.

Lauren Heart to WMAM Holdings LLC, $68,000.

Michael Sherry to Jessica Etter, one lot, $63,500.

TIPP CITY

James Coughlin, Rebecca Couglin to Joshua Oakley Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $510,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Brian Brunswick, Melinda Brunswick, one lot, $137,500.

Stonefield Custom Homes to David Collins, one lot, $70,000.

Nataleigh Powell, Sean Powell to Misty McDowell, Paul McDowell, one lot $287,000.

Donna Prenger, trustee, Thomas Prenger V Trust, Thomas Prenger, trustee, to Abigail Boldsberry, Robert Goldsberry, one lot, $287,600.

Nichole Stockslager to Chase Prikkel, Kasey Prikkel, one lot, $144,000.

George Moorman, Mary-Eileen Moorman to Tipp Storage LLC, one lot, $0.

David Copfer Jr., Tonya Copfer to Barbara Begley, one lot, $152,500.

Sarah Gustavson, Steven Gustavson to Ryan Liddy, a part lot, $295,000.

Team Scena Rentals to Margaret Ratliff, one lot, $166,000.

CASSTOWN

Julia Tavenner Smith Jasper to Kyle Webb, 0.133 acres, 0.219 acres, $138,000.

COVINGTON

Jessica Furrow, Tyler Furrow to Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow, one lot, $165,000.

Lance Kelch Properties to Cynthia Rench, a part lot, $53,000.

David Beeman, Doris Beeman, Doris Thompson to Adam Atwan, two part lots, $118,5000.

FLETCHER

Charles Havenar to Joyce Wilmer, one lot, $35,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Michael Ashton, Tina Ashton to Amanda Arnett, one part lot, $105,000.

WEST MILTON

Robert Carrello to Corrello Investments, three part lots, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Shirley Hartlage to Melissa Ross, Melissa Smith, two lots, $0.

Adam Hintz, Alexandra Hintz to Megan Sinclair, Ryland Sinclair, two lots, $255,000.

Charlotte Aalders, Logan Aalders to Arielle Sheldon, Seth Sheldon, two lots, $225,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,400.

Andrew Short, Nicole Short to Christopher Frase, Yessica Frase, two lots, $235,000.

Bradford Hart, Eileen Hart to Braeil & Associates, two lots, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Dayton Power and Light Company to Cynthia Long, David Long, $3,700.

Elvis Kidd to Cindy Rodriguez, Martin Rodriguez, one lot, $300,000.

Joseph Zimmerman, Lisa Zimmerman to Joseph Zimmerman, 4.41 acres, $0.

Fred Dixon to Melissa Brown, one lot, $195,000.

BROWN TWP.

Darla Evans, John Evans, Michael Zerkle, Ronald Zerkle, Sheila Zerkle to Craig Lichtenberg, Sara Lichtenberg, one lot $80,000.

Janet Prince, Thomas Prince to Paulette Prince, Phillip Prince, 10.297 acres, $16,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Alta Residential Solutions, attorney in fact, Christiana Trust, trustee, Wilmington Savings Fund to Jeffrey Richards, $32,000.

David Buirley, Suzanne Buirley to Chasity Kerrigan, Joseph Kerrigan, 3.0 acres, $277,000

ELIZABETH TWP.

George Wittman, Robin Wittman to Jeffrey Wittman, 10.002 acres, $0.

Billy Robertson, Nicole Robertson to Nicole Wittman, Jeffrey Wittman, 10.002 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Colista Rogers, Grant Rogers to Michael Ashton, Tina Ashton, one lot, $210,000.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

George Lesher, Melanie Lesher to Caitlin Thompson, Kyle Thompson, $212,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Loretta Berning Trust, Matthew Berning, successor to Miami County Park District Board of Commissioners, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Hannah Haren, Hannah Karnehm to Connor Haren, Hannah Haren, 5.2 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Brian Kenney to Teresa Kenney, 2.632 acres, $0.

Leetta Warren, trustee, Shelby Warren, trustee, Warren Revocable Living Trust to Jerry Miller, Linda Miller, 0.887 acres, $216,200.

UNION TWP.

Nicholas Schuman to Eric Nelson, 1.181 acres, $125,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Aundalee Wintrow, Orville Wintrow to Cynthia Crosby, 5.031 acres, $0.

Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger, 10.130 acres, $0.