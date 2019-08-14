Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Ann Moyer, Thomas Moyer to Margaret Wolke, Nelson Wolke, one lot, $70,000.

Melissa Burns, Melissa Kopp, Nathan Kopp to Danielle Denman, Scott Denman, one lot, $440,000.

Lorraine Henn, Ricky Henn to D & S Custom Millwork, one lot, $22,000.

Angela Lamb, Matthew Lamb, Amy Lucas, Angela Lucas, Stephen Lucas to Christopher Paluf, Erica Paluf, one lot, $241,900.

Gary Wick to Kathy Clark, Leonard Clark, one lot, $38,000.

Kathy Clark, Leonard Clark to Christian Whitaker, Stephanie Whitaker, one lot, $117,500.

NVR Inc. to Tania Millot, Aquiles Ruelas, one lot, $333,500.

NVR Inc. to Alejandro Cuevas, Paola Murillo, one lot, $335,600.

Scott Investments of Troy to Amanda Boyer, Nathanael Boyer, one lot, $247,300.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Halifax Land Company to Andrea Weigand, Brendan Weigand, one lot, $109,900.

Lisa Kennedy, Timothy Kennedy, Lisa Tucker to Allyson Crook, Robert Crook III, one lot, $157,000.

Ashley Jenkins, Jeremiah Jenkins to Billi Gibson, John Gibson, one lot, $301,000.

Michelle Marlow, Thomas Marlow to Leeann Kuehnert, Jeremy Payne, one lot, $359,500.

Laura Becker, Mark Becker to Sycamore Ltd., $0.

Angela Ahrens, Bryant Ahrens, Angela Sizemore to Valerie Stephens, one lot, $150,000.

Elizabeth Peters, Gregory Peters to Tom Arnett, one lot, $129,000.

Ashley Robbins to Cale Wagner, one lot, $118,000.

Annette Cargill, Michael Cargill to Dustin Erwin, Dustina Erwin, a part lot, $223,000.

PIQUA

Bridget Haines, Rick Kigar, private selling officer to Chappie’s Investments, $58,600.

Buckeye State Mutual Insurance to Sky Piqua, three part lots, $2,750,000.

Andrea Longshore, Andrea Ward to Casey Longshore, a part lot, $0.

John Sherman to Jason Anthony, Kathryn Anthony, two part lots, $126,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Terry Black to Kornerstone Holdings, one lot, $12,000.

Sierra Grubaugh, Thomas Grubaugh to Danielle Lynn, one lot, $89,900.

Julian Trevino, Justin Trevino, Sarah Trevino to Cassell St. Properties, three part lots, $0.

Gerald Bates to Debra Adams, a part lot, $5,000.

Tina Turner, Emerson Van Horn, Tina Van Horn to Jannine Wilson, one lot, $83,800.

Kyle Magoteaux, Sarah Magoteaux to Danielle Gephart, a part lot, $110,000.

Jack Pleasant, Sarah Pleasant to Dylan Martin, two lots, $74,500.

Roseanne Ballou, Roseanne Gray to Anthony Douglas, one lot, $30,800.

TIPP CITY

Rosewood Creek to Harlow Builders Inc. one lot, $68,900.

Julie Jamison, James Vaughan to Mark Deeter, Michele Deeter, one lot, $360,000.

Dale Moiser, Equity Trust Company to Lisa Sylvester, Thomas Sylvester, one lot, $45,000.

Jason Herndon, Stephanie Herndon to Laura Houtz Burden, Reid Ferrell, one lot, $246,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Moiser Investments, one part lot, one lot, $0.

Toni Miller to Daniel Lawson, Breanna Stucke, one lot, $180,000.

Sarah Patton, Sarah Zollers, Frederick Zollers to David Hill, Katharine Hill, one lot, $295,200.

BRADFORD

Estate of Wilma Nicodemus to James Nicodemus, a part lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Gabrielle Sindelir, Gary Sindelir to Retinc LLC, one part lot, $0.

Lisa Ledoux, Donald Seger, Lisa Seger to Mitchell Greene, a part lot, $240,000.

Estate of Ruth Subler, Craig Subler, executor to Kayla Thiebeau, Kody Thiebeau, one lot, $187,500.

POTSDAM

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Adam Valentine to Elbert Rench, a part lot, $7,600.

WEST MILTON

Barbara Rench to Kelli Mullins, one lot, one part lot, $120,000.

Gerald Webb, Rhonda Webb to Gloria Shellhammer, Ronald Shellhammer, one lot, $5,200.

Carl Towe, H. Jean Towe to Carl and Jean Towe Revocable Living Trust, two lots, two part lots, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Inverness Group Inc. to Deborah Cameron, Roy Cameron, two lots, $322,300.

NVR Inc. to Bernard Lyons Jr., Carol Lyons, two lots, $261,500.

NVR Inc. to Jason Lingle, Lisa Lingle, two lots, $291,700.

NVR Inc. to Dawn Cramer, Jason Cramer, two lots, $218,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Inverness Group Inc. to Rashid Lutfiyev, Sevinch Rakhmanova, two lots, $417,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $55,700.

Inverness Group Inc. to Ibragim Chakhalidze, Yakov Chakhalidze, Faminaz Karazha, two lots, $400,700.

CONCORD TWP.

North Ridge Group LLC to Sycamore Ltd., $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Jennifer Cornell, Kirt Cornell to Jennifer Cornell, Kirt Cornell, $0.

Estate of Donivon Mayabb, Kenneth Mayabb, executor to Christina Pennington, one lot, $70,000.

Dale Howard, Patricia Howard to KSPD Investments, one lot, $280,000.

Arlene Isenbarger, Daniel Isenbarger to Edith Hosman, Michael Hosman, 1.16 acres, $295,000.

MONROE TWP.

Christa Hartz to Michael Thomas, $220,000.

Janiece Kozlowski, Richard Kozlowski to Andre Denton, Ashley Denton, $254,500.

Leo Hanus to Dale Moiser, Susanne Mosier, 3.240 acres, $317,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Joanna Fryman, Christopher Meyer, Joanna Meyer, Denny Shoenleben, Jacqueline Shoenleben to Andrew Aikman, Lara Aikman, 2.158 acres, $32,900.

Lois Brubaker, co-trustee, Eva Rogers Trust, Carl Rogers, co-trustee, Kenneth Rogers, co-trustee to Lois Brubaker, Carl Rogers, Kenneth Rogers, 80.0 acres, $0.

Frona Pond, W. Dean Pond to Denise Pond, Douglas Pond, 5.1737 acres, $255,000.

Joshua Landis, Nicole Landis to W. Jerred Volger, 10.006 acres, $139,900.

John Hammond, Lynn Hammond to John Hammond, Lynn Hammond, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

James Reynolds to James Reynolds, Rebecca Reynolds, 10.366 acres, $0.

James Reynolds, Rebecca Reynolds to Eighteen Twenty-One LLC, 4.0 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, power of attorney to Scott Investments of Troy, 1.005 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Nicole Pohlman, trustee to Daniel Reasor, Melodee Reasor, 5.3054 acres, $0.

Daniel Reasor, Melodee Reasor to Nicole Pohlman, trustee, $0.

Billy Howard to Larry Ward, $201,000.

Estate of Rita Smith to Warren Smith, trustee, Smith Family Trust, 2.0 acres, $0.

Corey Elam to Corey Elam, Michael Elam, 1.5 acres, 0.4435 acres, $0.

Rosemary Bowman, Paul Thies, Rosemary Thies to Megan Duffy, 0.62 acres, $126,000.

Carol Dohner, W. Dean Dohner, William Dohner, Sarah Niswonger, attorney in fact to Steven Dohner, trustee, W. Dean Dohner and Carol Dohner Irrevocable Trust, 79.989 acres, $0.