Religion briefs

TLC offers family fun at festival

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Nursery and children’s ministry is available. The June sermon series is, “Samson — The making of a man of strength and faith.”

At the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival on June 2 and 3, TLC will have a large welcoming area for families with children below the levee, down by the river. There will be free inflatable jumpies, face painting, children’s play area, baby changing area, and a rest area with chairs and tents.

Men’s Life Group will be held on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Call (937) 332-0041 for more information. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Please check us out on Facebook or YouTube. Website: www.tlctroy.com.

FLC begins summer schedule

TROY — First Lutheran Church is now on its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “The Political Acts Of Jesus Christ.”

A stewardship seminar is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Vacation Bible School offered

COVINGTON — “Shipwrecked — Recued by Jesus” is Stillwater Community Church’s 2018 Vacation Bible School. The program is set for June 4-8 from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature fun activities for kids.

For more information and registration, visit Stillwater Community Church on Facebook. The church is located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, Covington.

Ice cream social set

BRADFORD — The public is invited to a homemade ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. on June 7 at Greenville Creek Christian Church, 5110 Buckneck Road, Bradford.

The menu includes four flavors of ice cream — vanilla, pineapple, strawberry and chocolate — as well as hot doges, ham, sloppy joes and chicken sandwiches. There will also be cake, pie and drinks.

First Brethren offers VBS

PLEASANT HILL — Plan to send your children to “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church, June 11-15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The week will be filled with Bible-learning experiences, games, songs, a snack, as well as other exciting activities.

The program is for those age three (potty-trained) through eighth grade. On Monday, please arrive at 8:45 a.m. so your child can register. On Friday evening, June 15, you are invited to return for a special ‘Family Fun Night’. Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be a program followed with games and food.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church Street, one block behind Indians Pizza on Walnut Street. For more information, or to pre-register, call (937) 676-2802 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or email firstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Emergency prep talk set

TIPP CITY — How prepared is your church or business for an emergency? John Demmitt of Troy will be at Brush Creek Church of God, 6370 S. Kessler Frederick Road (halfway between Tipp and Milton), at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, to address this topic.

Demmitt was in law enforcement for 20 years and a criminal justice instructor at the secondary and post-secondary levels. A retired lieutenant from the Atlanta Police Department, he also has experience in private security, property security assessments, workplace violence training and travel security. He is currently a certified instructor in Sabre pepper spray and ASP baton, as well as a member of the safety team at the Greene County Career Center. Besides more than 1,900 hours of police training, he holds a bachelors in criminal justice and a masters in public administration with an emphasis in justice administration.

For more information, call the church at (937) 698-6327 or Vickie at (937) 698-6777.

Traveling Shamrocks to tour Austria

TROY — The Traveling Shamrocks presents: magical Christmas markets of Austria and Germany. The trip is planned from Nov. 24-30 and includes a stay in Innsbruck, holiday markets, schnapps tasting, a tour of Munich and more. The tour will also include Oberammergau, a picture-perfect Bavarian Alpine village, and dinner at the 1,200 year old St. Peter’s Restaurant, Austria’s oldest.

The special rate of $1,898 per person includes round trip airfare from Cincinnati. Limited spots are being held. Deposit deadline is July 18 and final payment is due Sept. 25.

Contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or rsmith3055@aol.com to request a brochure for more information.