Religion briefs

FLC plans class, support group

TROY — First Lutheran Church is now on its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “Running on All Six Cylinders.”

FLC’s ladies’ exercise class, “Tune, Stretch & Pray,” starts on June 19, and meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dress comfortably and bring a mat. This class is open to members and the public.

FLC’s monthly Grief Support Group meets at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

First Brethren offers VBS

PLEASANT HILL — Plan to send your children to “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church, June 11-15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The week will be filled with Bible-learning experiences, games, songs, a snack, as well as other exciting activities.

The program is for those age three (potty-trained) through eighth grade. On Monday, please arrive at 8:45 a.m. so your child can register. On Friday evening, June 15, you are invited to return for a special ‘Family Fun Night’. Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be a program followed with games and food.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church Street, one block behind Indians Pizza on Walnut Street. For more information, or to pre-register, call (937) 676-2802 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or email firstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Food tasting event upcoming

WEST MILTON — An International Food Tasting Festival will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Hoffman United Methodist Church in the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

There will be eight countries represented: Mexico New Zealand, the Philippines, Italy, Portugal, China, Germany and Japan.

This event is open to the public and is free of charge. Come taste all the interesting native foods and enjoy the decorations.

Concert set for Father’s Day

TROY — The Troy Gospel Tabernacle, located at 336 Ellis St. in Troy, will be holding a mini-concert featuring the father and son duo The Padgett’s on Father’s Day, June 17, at their 10:30 a.m. service. The public is invited.

Emergency prep talk set

TIPP CITY — How prepared is your church or business for an emergency? John Demmitt of Troy will be at Brush Creek Church of God, 6370 S. Kessler Frederick Road (halfway between Tipp and Milton), at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, to address this topic.

Demmitt was in law enforcement for 20 years and a criminal justice instructor at the secondary and post-secondary levels. A retired lieutenant from the Atlanta Police Department, he also has experience in private security, property security assessments, workplace violence training and travel security. He is currently a certified instructor in Sabre pepper spray and ASP baton, as well as a member of the safety team at the Greene County Career Center. Besides more than 1,900 hours of police training, he holds a bachelors in criminal justice and a masters in public administration with an emphasis in justice administration.

For more information, call the church at (937) 698-6327 or Vickie at (937) 698-6777.

Traveling Shamrocks to tour Austria

TROY — The Traveling Shamrocks presents: magical Christmas markets of Austria and Germany. The trip is planned from Nov. 24-30 and includes a stay in Innsbruck, holiday markets, schnapps tasting, a tour of Munich and more. The tour will also include Oberammergau, a picture-perfect Bavarian Alpine village, and dinner at the 1,200 year old St. Peter’s Restaurant, Austria’s oldest.

The special rate of $1,898 per person includes round trip airfare from Cincinnati. Limited spots are being held. Deposit deadline is July 18 and final payment is due Sept. 25.

Contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or rsmith3055@aol.com to request a brochure for more information.