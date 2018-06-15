Religion briefs

Food tasting event today

WEST MILTON — An International Food Tasting Festival will be from 3-5 p.m. today at Hoffman United Methodist Church in the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

There will be eight countries represented: Mexico New Zealand, the Philippines, Italy, Portugal, China, Germany and Japan.

This event is open to the public and is free of charge. Come taste all the interesting native foods and enjoy the decorations.

Concert set for Father’s Day

TROY — The Troy Gospel Tabernacle, located at 336 Ellis St. in Troy, will be holding a mini-concert featuring the father and son duo The Padgett’s on Father’s Day, June 17, at their 10:30 a.m. service. The public is invited.

FLC plans class, support group

TROY — First Lutheran Church is now on its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “It’s A Mystery!”

FLC’s ladies’ exercise class, “Tune, Stretch & Pray,” starts on June 19, and meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dress comfortably and bring a mat. This class is open to members and the public.

FLC’s monthly Grief Support Group meets at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

St. John’s to host criminal justice program

TROY — St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a program on current criminal justice reform initiatives from 6:30–8 p.m., June 26, at 130 S. Walnut St., in Troy.

The program will begin with a screening of “The Bail Trap,” presented by Emily Parsons of Showing Up for Social Justice (SURJ). The 25-minute documentary describes the economic injustices associated with the bail-bond industry. Information on Ohio House Bill 439 and the proposed Ohio Neighborhood Safety, Drug Treatment, and Rehabilitation Amendment will be shared following the film.

H.B. 439 is bail reform legislation introduced in the 132nd General Assembly. The proposed amendment is a ballot initiative designed to reclassify drug possession felonies as misdemeanors; cut off the probation-to-prison pipeline; promote personal rehabilitation in prison; and invest in community health.

The event is free. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or deborah_hogshead@frontier.com.

Camp, mission event set

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. weekly. The June sermon series is “Samson — Making of a man of strength and faith.”

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

Mission’s Dessert Night, an evening of dessert and fellowship with missionaries from India, is set for 6:30 p.m. on June 24.

Kid’s Alive! a program for kids completing first and second grade, will be held at Ludlow Falls Camp onJune 24 and 25. The cost is $30.

From June 25 to 30, Kid’s Kamp for children completing 3rd through 6th grade will be held at Ludlow Falls Camp. The cost is $150.

The church has no steps and is totally accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Check out the church’s Facebook or YouTube.