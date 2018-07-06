Religion briefs

First UCC to host monthly meal

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7. This month’s menu is barbecue beef sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others.

Located at 120 South Market Street, Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicap accessible.

FLC on summer schedule

TROY — First Lutheran Church is now on its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “Worshiping God, Sharing His Love.”

FLC’s ladies’ exercise class, “Tune, Stretch & Pray,” meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dress comfortably and bring a mat. This class is open to members and the public.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

TLC to hold yard sale

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. weekly. The next sermon series regards I, II, III John: “Truth concerning Jesus’ divinity and incarnation.”

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

A church-wide yard sale is set for July 12-13.

The church has no steps and is accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Check out the church’s Facebook or YouTube.

Valley Church offers VBS

PIQUA — AMPED Vacation Bible Adventure is Sunday, July 8 – Wednesday, July 11, 2018 for kids aged 3 years to fifth grade (just completed) and will run from 6-8 p.m. each day. The Valley Church is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Visit us on the web at thevalley.church for more info or call 778-8822.

Churches host blood drives

MIAMI COUNTY — Tipp City United Methodist Church is asking donors to help “Build a Better Summer Blood Supply” by supporting their community blood drive Monday, July 9, from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 West Main St.

Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive Wednesday, July 11, from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 West Main St., Troy. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Annual camp meeting set

LUDLOW FALLS — The annual camp meeting of the Brethren in Christ Great Lakes Conference will be held July 6-11 at the Ludlow Falls Campground, 2535 State Route 48.

Featured speaker will be Jason Ostrander from Philadelphia, Pa., and the youth speaker will be Noah Walkup, former Youth Pastor at True Life Community Church. Sunday evening, July 8, there will be a praise concert from 7-9 p.m.

The camp is family oriented. There are daily children’s ministries for two age groups. The adult program includes daily sessions and the evening service at 7 p.m, which includes the youth and adults in a combined service.

The public is invited to attend. Nursery care for children birth to four years is provided during the services. Meals are provided on a donation basis.

For more information visit memorialholinesscamp@gmail.com or facebook.com/greatlakesyouth

Ice cream social upcoming

FLETCHER — On Sunday, July 15, the Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting an ice cream social at the Fletcher Park from 4-6 p.m. The event will feature special music by the Cove Springs Praise Group “Center of Our Joy”.

The menu will include hot dogs, chips, ice cream, various desserts and drinks. Entertainment and food are free, so come out and enjoy some great music, food, and fellowship. Some seating will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own lawn chair.

Salem VBS to begin July 16

CLAYTON — “Amped/Live Fully Alive,” Salem Church of God’s 2018 Vacation Bible School, is set for July 16-20 from 6-8:30 p.m. each day.

The event is free, and all 4-year-olds through youngsters who have completed fourth grade are invited to be part of the five days of fun. Children can be registered for “Amped” at salem.church/connect/salemkids.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information about VBS 2018 or other Salem ministries, please visit salem.church of call (937) 836-6500.