Religion briefs

Community service project Sunday

TROY — The Troy Church of the Brethren will host its second summer community service program from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday in the church parking lot at 1431 W. Main St. The program includes kids activities, as well as assembling kits for the men’s shelter.

St. John’s welcomes community

TROY — The Rev. Donna Morton will deliver the sermon “Don’t Lose Your Head” at 9:30 a.m., on July 15, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., in Troy. Music this week will be provided by guest organist Karen Aumick and Joyful Noyz.

A downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal streets since 1883, St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information, contact St. John’s at (937) 335-2028.

Ice cream social Sunday

FLETCHER — On Sunday, July 15, the Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting an ice cream social at the Fletcher Park from 4-6 p.m. The event will feature special music by the Cove Springs Praise Group “Center of Our Joy”.

The menu will include hot dogs, chips, ice cream, various desserts and drinks. Entertainment and food are free, so come out and enjoy some great music, food, and fellowship. Some seating will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own lawn chair.

FLC on summer schedule

TROY — First Lutheran Church is now on its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “Holy Desires.”

FLC’s ladies’ exercise class, “Tune, Stretch & Pray,” meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dress comfortably and bring a mat. This class is open to members and the public.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Salem VBS to begin July 16

CLAYTON — “Amped/Live Fully Alive,” Salem Church of God’s 2018 Vacation Bible School, is set for July 16-20 from 6-8:30 p.m. each day.

The event is free, and all 4-year-olds through youngsters who have completed fourth grade are invited to be part of the five days of fun. Children can be registered for “Amped” at salem.church/connect/salemkids.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information about VBS 2018 or other Salem ministries, please visit salem.church of call (937) 836-6500.

Grace Baptist to offer VBS

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church in Ludlow Falls will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening from July 30 through Aug. 3. Themed “Camp Moose on the Loose,” the program is open to kids aged 4 through sixth grade.

The program will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 2500 State Route 48, Ludlow Falls. Call or text (330) 275-0733 if you need a ride.

TLC to hold family picnic

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. weekly. The next sermon series regards I, II, III John: “Truth concerning Jesus’ divinity and incarnation.”

The TLC Family Picnic at Ludlow Falls is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

The church has no steps and is accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.