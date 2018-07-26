Religion briefs

Guest pianist at St. John’s Sunday

TROY — The Rev. Donna Morton will deliver the sermon “Grace” at 9:30 a.m. on July, 29, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., in Troy. Music will be provided by Sandra Ehrlich, guest pianist.

A downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal streets since 1883, St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information, contact St. John’s at (937) 335-2028.

Concert to benefit Puerto Rican recovery

WEST MILTON — Nashville United Church of Christ is hosting a Caribbean Concert featuring Joseph Glenn on his steel pan drums at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. The concert will be held outdoors at the Nashville UCC Recreation Park located at 4857 State Route 571, between Tipp City and West Milton.

Along with music, there will be balloon animals and face painting for the children, and samples of Puerto Rican food and drink for everyone. The Kona Ice truck will also be there with their tropical shaved ice on what we hope will be a beautiful summer day. The rain date is the following Sunday, Aug, 5. Although there is no charge for the activities, a free-will offering will be received.

Nashville United Church of Christ (UCC) is a member of the United Churches of Christ and is pastored by the Rev. Lynn Labs. The church is located at 4540 West State Route 57, West Milton, OH 45383 and is two miles east of West Milton, or five miles west of Tipp City on the corner of State Route 571 and Wheelock Road. For more information you can contact the church at (937) 698-5867.

FLC on summer schedule

TROY — First Lutheran Church is now on its summer worship schedule. One worship service will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “God’s Intention For Us.”

FLC’s ladies’ exercise class, “Tune, Stretch & Pray,” meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dress comfortably and bring a mat. This class is open to members and the public.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Grace Baptist to offer VBS

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church in Ludlow Falls will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening from July 30 through Aug. 3. Themed “Camp Moose on the Loose,” the program is open to kids aged 4 through sixth grade.

The program will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 2500 State Route 48, Ludlow Falls. Call or text (330) 275-0733 if you need a ride.

Brandt UMC will host VBS

TIPP CITY — Brandt United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1-3. The theme is “Maker’s Fun Factory.” Families are invited to join on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for cookies and ice cream.

The church is located at 6805 E. U.S. Route 40, Tipp City.

McKendree to hold rummage sale

TROY — The McKendree United Methodist Church annual rummage sale is scheduled for Aug. 2-4. Thursday and Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The rummage sale will be held at the church, one mile south of State Route 41 at 2025 Dayton-Brandt Road.

Monthly Share A Meal set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4. This month’s menu is hamburger macaroni bake (goulash), Jello with peaches, garlic bread, cake and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others.

Located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

TLC to hold family picnic

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. weekly. The next sermon series regards I, II, III John: “Appealing to the truth about Jesus through eyewitness testimony.”

The TLC Family Picnic at Ludlow Falls is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

The church has no steps and is accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.