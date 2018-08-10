Religion briefs

Mayor to deliver sermon

TROY — Mike Beamish will deliver the sermon “Make A Joyful Noise” at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., in downtown Troy. Special music is “The Steel Expressions.”

A downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal streets since 1883. St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information, contact St. John’s at (937) 335-2028.

Community service project planned

TROY — The Troy Church of the Brethren will have their third summer community service project on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 4-6 p.m. in the church parking lot.

School and hygiene kits will be assembled for Church World Service. The event will also feature a basketball free throw contest, children’s games and refreshments.

The church is located at 1431 W. Main St. in Troy.

Family picnic Sunday

TROY — True Life Community Church’s Sunday worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The summer sermon series regards I, II, III John: “Appealing to the truth about Jesus through eyewitness testimony.”

TLC is handicapped accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

A TLC family picnic at Ludlow Falls Campground is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

During August, the church is collecting personal care items (ex. bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.) for the clients of Partners In Hope.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

First Lutheran picnic Sunday

TROY — First Lutheran Church, offers one worship service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month.

On Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon, FLC’s Children’s Clothing Bank will open to the community.

On Sept. 30, the church will celebrate its 170th anniversary with a festive worship service at 9:30 a.m. with special guests and a reception to follow.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Church to host blood drive

TROY — First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Fields of Grace to host Godwin

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. service and again at 11:30 a.m. at the Covington Community Park during Ft. Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,visit Fields of Grace on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org