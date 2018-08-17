Religion briefs

God’s Table set for today

PIQUA — Westminster Presbyterian Church will host God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18. The event is always held on the third Saturday of the month. The menu will be Johnny Marzetti, garlic toast, and applesauce with assorted desserts.

The church is located 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua.

Guest minister at St. John’s

TROY — This Sunday, St. John’s United Church of Christ will have as guest minister, Eugene Oburn, a retired minister from Pleasant Hill. He graduated from Ashland Theological Seminary and has served churches in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania before retiring in 2017.

Special music for the service will be “The Gotham City Brass”.

The service starts at 9:30 a.m. The church is a downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal streets since 1883. St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information contact St. John’s at 937-335-2018..

Churches to host blood drives

MIAMI COUNTY — Mid-County Church of Christ will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Monday, Aug. 20, from 3-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy.

Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

True Life collecting hygiene items

TROY — True Life Community Church’s Sunday worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The summer sermon series regards I, II, III John: “Appealing to the truth about Jesus through eyewitness testimony.”

TLC is handicapped accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

During August, the church is collecting personal care items (ex. bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.) for the clients of Partners In Hope.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Clothing Bank to open

TROY — First Lutheran Church, offers one worship service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month.

On Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, FLC’s Children’s Clothing Bank will open to the community.

On Sept. 30, the church will celebrate its 170th anniversary with a festive worship service at 9:30 a.m. with special guests and a reception to follow.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Free community event held

ENGLEWOOD – Festivities for the fourth annual Picnic in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 25, from 3-6 p.m. at Englewood Centennial Park. This event is hosted by Happy Corner Church of the Brethren, Englewood Truck, and other local sponsors, and is free to the public. Features include live entertainment, inflatables, a dunk tank, free food, and activities for the entire Family.

Fields of Grace to host Godwin

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. service and again at 11:30 a.m. at the Covington Community Park during Ft. Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,visit Fields of Grace on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org

Concert, caregiver series set

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will host a Dan Jackson jazz concert. Free will offering donated to Muscular Dystrophy.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

The upcoming Alzheimer’s Caregiver series includes:

• Sept. 17, from 6-7:00 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., Communication and Behaviors

• Oct. 1 6-7 p.m., Legal and Financial Planning

Please RSVP to 800-272-3900.