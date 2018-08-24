Religion briefs

Clothing Bank to open

TROY — First Lutheran Church, offers one worship service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month.

Today from 10 a.m. to noon, FLC’s Children’s Clothing Bank will open to the community.

On Sept. 30, the church will celebrate its 170th anniversary with a festive worship service at 9:30 a.m. with special guests and a reception to follow.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Guest minister at St. John’s

TROY — This Sunday, Rev. Don Crist will deliver a sermon at St. John’s United Church of Church. Rev. Crist is a retired minister with pastoral experience in several Friends Churches and several United Methodist Churches. His sermon topic is “The Day that God Moved Inside.”

Special music for the service will include the Renaissance Singers: Brenda Vetter, soprano; Ina Howard, alto; Sherry Schaefer, alto; Randy Howard, tenor; Ken DeWeese, baritone; and Jim Vetter, bass.

The service starts at 9:30 a.m. The church is a downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal streets since 1883. St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information contact St. John’s at (937) 335-2018.

TLC to host lunch, back to school party

TROY — True Life Community Church’s Sunday worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The summer sermon series regards the Epistles of John: “Finding Assurance.” The September sermon series will be “I Am Jesus.”

During August, the church is collecting personal care items (ex. bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.) for the clients of Partners In Hope.

A newcomer’s luncheon is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 26, right after the worship service. The TY Youth Back to School Bash is also planned for Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Obstacle course, food, prizes, and much more.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

TLC is handicapped accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Share A Meal: Saturday, September 1, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

Join First United Church of Christ for their monthly Share A Meal. The menu is chicken dressing casserole, green beans w/bacon, applesauce, cookies, brownies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. Located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Fields of Grace to host Godwin

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin of “Duck Dynasty” at their 9:30 a.m. service and again at 11:30 a.m. at the Covington Community Park during Fort Rowdy Gathering.

Godwin will be speaking, and will sign autographs and take photos after the service at Fort Rowdy.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,visit Fields of Grace on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org

Blood drive upcoming

TROY — The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a Community Blood Center blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The Labor Day holiday period can be a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

GriefShare support sessions set

TROY — The fall GriefShare sessions at St. Patrick Church will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 5. This is a weekly seminar and support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death.

The afternoon session will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. and the evening session from 7-8:30 p.m. in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy. Registration is not necessary.

For more information, contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105.

Back to school party planned

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a back-to-school tailgate party from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Fletcher Park.

The free event includes food, games and more. Entertainment provided by Trevor Heyd, professional skateboarder, beatboxer and evangelist.

Concert, caregiver series set

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will host a Dan Jackson jazz concert. Free will offering donated to Muscular Dystrophy.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

The upcoming Alzheimer’s Caregiver series includes:

• Sept. 17, from 6-7:00 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., Communication and Behaviors

• Oct. 1 6-7 p.m., Legal and Financial Planning

Please RSVP to 800-272-3900.