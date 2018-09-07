Religion briefs

Rally Day this Sunday

TROY — Join First Presbyterian Church of Troy for Rally Day this Sunday. Worship Services will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Following the 10:30 a.m. service, the celebration will continue with food, games, fun, and fellowship.

First Presbyterian Church of Troy is located at 20 S. Walnut St. in Troy.

St. John’s plans study, picnic

TROY — Rev. Eugene Oburn will be in the pulpit this Sunday as the service time at St. John’s United Church of Christ changes to 10:30 a.m. Rev. Oburn’s sermon topic will be “Devine Priorities.” Donuts will be available at 9:30 a.m. before the service.

This is a busy week at the church with two events. On Tuesday, the Economic Justice Team will lead study and discussion on “White Privilege” at the Church at 6:30 p.m. The evening is open to the general public. On Saturday, the Church members will picnic in the Troy Community Park, 3-7 p.m. There will be food and games.

The church is a downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal streets since 1883. St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information contact St. John’s at (937) 335-2018.

TLC resumes Wednesday programs

TROY — True Life Community Church’s Sunday worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The summer sermon series regards the Epistles of John: “Finding Assurance.” The September sermon series will be “I Am Jesus.”

Wednesday evening programs resume Sept. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m., Life Groups or Discipleship Class 101.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

TLC is handicapped accessible. Nursery and children’s ministry is available.

The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FLC returns to regular schedule

TROY — First Lutheran Church has returned to its regular schedule with a traditional Sunday worship service at 8:30 a.m. and a blended/modern worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “The Presence Of God Revealed.”

There is always a special message for the children. Sunday School for all ages resumed.

FLC’s “Deborah Circle” will meet Tuesday, Sept. 11, at noon at First Lutheran Church for lunch, fun and program. The Children’s Choir practices Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The Anniversary Choir practices Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

On Sept. 30, the church will celebrate its 170th anniversary with a festive worship service at 9:30 a.m. with special guests and a reception to follow.

Call (937) 335-2323 for more information. The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. FLC provides a staffed nursery during worship services.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a Community Blood Center blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy.

Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a Community Blood Center blood drive on Monday, Sept. 10, from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

GriefShare support sessions set

TROY — The fall GriefShare sessions at St. Patrick Church will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 5. This is a weekly seminar and support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death.

The afternoon session will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. and the evening session from 7-8:30 p.m. in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy. Registration is not necessary.

For more information, contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105.

Back to school party planned

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a back-to-school tailgate party from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Fletcher Park.

The free event includes food, games and more. Entertainment provided by Trevor Heyd, professional skateboarder, beatboxer and evangelist.

Concert, caregiver series set

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will host a Dan Jackson jazz concert. Free will offering donated to Muscular Dystrophy.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

The upcoming Alzheimer’s Caregiver series includes:

• Sept. 17, from 6-7:00 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., Communication and Behaviors

• Oct. 1 6-7 p.m., Legal and Financial Planning

Please RSVP to 800-272-3900.

Pot pie supper upcoming

TROY — The annual chicken potpie supper will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ in Troy.

The menu includes homemade potpie with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The cost will be $8 per person and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Carry outs will be available.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. on the corner of South Market and Canal Streets. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Mum Festival garage sale set

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28.

Proceeds from the sale have traditionally supported many local, regional and international non-profit agencies, such as Needy Basket, Jeremiah’s Letter and ELCA World Relief, to name a few.

There is plenty of parking in the church parking lot with entrances off N. Third and N. Fourth Streets.

Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good repair or working order (clothing, TVs and car seats cannot be accepted) may bring them to the church on Sunday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.