Religion briefs

Free Thanksgiving dinner today

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner today from 4-7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles Hall. Those attending are asked to please enter through the Debra Street entrance to the hall.

The meal this year will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie or Mrs. Wick’s sugar cream pie and drinks.

There will be take-outs available from 6-7 p.m. only. There will be a limit of two meals per adult. To pick up a take-out meal please enter through the Debra Street entrance as well.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

St. John’s to discuss food waste

TROY — Rev. Don Crist has chosen “A Grateful Heart” for his sermon this Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St. The choir will sing “Come, Sing Alleluia” arranged by Bailey and Mayo. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

On Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m, the Economic Justice committee has invited Erin Rolfes, from Kroger’s Corporate Headquarters to discuss their “Zero Hunger/Zero Waste” program. The initiative is their “commitment to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across the country by 2025. Come and hear about topics such as what they are doing with food that may no longer be used for sale, packaging changes and discontinuing single use bags.

Services, programs upcoming

TROY — First Lutheran Church will offer one Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “All Doesn’t Yet Gleam In Glory, But…” There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School for all ages.

Thanksgiving Eve community worship service with Holy Communion will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. The Hanging of the Greens is Nov. 25, after the second service.

TLC offers programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. November sermon series is “Multiply — Being a steward of God’s resources is a privilege and a great responsibility.” Nursery and children’s ministries are available.

Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Women’s Life Group ministry will focus on a Beth Moore Scripture study. Wednesday evening programs, from 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Groups or Discipleship Class 201. Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

A 24 hour prayer vigil will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 18.

TLC is supporting the Partners In Hope 2018 Christmas Shop. New toys will be collected through Sunday, Dec. 2.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Annual Kirking of the Tartans set

TROY — On Sunday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate the Kirking O’ the Tartans with the blessing of Scottish clan banners, Scottish Order of Service and special music from the Miami County Pipes and Drums.

The Kirking of the Tartans is an old Scottish Highland custom literally meaning “churching” of the Tartans. The tartan is a fabric woven in patterns that represent specific clans, regions, and regiments. They are also known as Scottish plaids.

At the reception that follows the service, the haggis (a savory pudding concoction) will be piped in and special Scottish refreshments will be served. Haggis was hailed as the national dish of Scotland after a poem by Robert Burns in 1787.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. For more information, visit www.trinitytroyohio.org.

Local collection sites for Christmas boxes

MIAMI COUNTY — This month, sites in Miami County will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoe box gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week. Families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoe boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Local collection sites include:

• Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Boxes will be collected Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Grace Baptist Church, 1400 N. Market St., Troy. Boxes will be collected from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Free community meal offered

FLETCHER — On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Fletcher United Methodist Church invites the community to a free, warm Thanksgiving meal. Fletcher UMC hopes the community will come together for food and fellowship beginning at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Free Thanksgiving meal planned

COVINGTON — Once again the Covington Ministerial Association, along with area churches and Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering, will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal and worship service on Nov. 21.

The meal will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, fruit or applesauce, desserts and beverage. The worship service will follow the meal, which will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., and will be conducted by the Covington Ministerial Association. Everyone is welcome.

Blood drive upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Monday, Nov. 26 from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is underway, an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.