Religion briefs

St. John’s to discuss food waste

TROY — Rev. Don Crist has chosen “Today” for his sermon this Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St. The choir will sing “Lord, I Stretch My Hands To You.” A memorial Service will honor those members who passed away during 2018.

A reminder that Nov. 27 at 6:30 pm is the time for the Economic Justice Meeting with Erin Rolfes from Krogers who is going to discuss their program “Zero Hunger/Zero Waste.

A downtown landmark since 1883, St. John’s is located on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets. Parking is readily available on the street. If you have any questions call the church at 937-335-2028.

Hanging of the Greens Sunday

TROY — First Lutheran Church will offer a traditional Lutheran Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Ransomed, Healed, Restored And Forgiven.” There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School for all ages.

The Hanging of the Greens is Nov. 25, after the service stay and help decorate the sanctuary for Advent. Light lunch will be provided.

TLC supporting Partners In Hope

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. November sermon series is “Multiply — Being a steward of God’s resources is a privilege and a great responsibility.” Nursery and children’s ministries are available.

Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Women’s Life Group ministry will focus on a Beth Moore Scripture study. Wednesday evening programs, from 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Groups or Discipleship Class 201. Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

TLC is supporting the Partners In Hope 2018 Christmas Shop. New toys will be collected through Sunday, Dec. 2.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Blood drive upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Monday, Nov. 26 from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is underway, an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.

St. Boniface’s 22nd annual Quilt Raffle

PIQUA — This year’s quilt, “Dresden Plate Pattern,” was made by Marguerite Webb, donated by her daughter, Nancy Christian, and quilted by 12 members of St. Boniface/St. Mary Parishes

The following members of the Piqua parishes helped with the quilting: Ann Bradl, Betty Elliott, Rose Hemm, Pat Knab, Dolores Latham, Judy Meckstroth, Cindy Nelson, Janet Poling, Vickie Pierson, Gloria Stonerock, Deb Tyler, and Peg White.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle tickets may be purchased by sending donation to St. Boniface Parish, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, Ohio 45356. Please include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the close of Piqua Catholic’s School Craft Show/Holiday Shopping Event. The winner need not be present to win.

Visit piquaparishes.org to download raffle tickets. For additional info, send email to stbonifacequilt@gmail.com or call the parish office at (937) 773-1656. Proceeds benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest.

Share A Meal set

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. The menu includes pork roast, roasted potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, pie and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. It is one of the churc’s ways of reaching out to the community, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

The Church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Christmas bazaar benefits Angel House

TIPP CITY — The third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. In its first two years, the event has generated $7,000 in support of Angel House Children’s Home and Secondary School in Tanzania, Africa. Proceeds from the 2018 bazaar will help complete the school’s science lab.

The event has expanded to host more than 35 vendors in 40 booths offering quality art, crafts, and food items.

Project DAWN at Fusion

PIQUA — Fusion will hold their monthly Project DAWN training, a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program through Miami County Public Health, on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 pm atFusion, 421 Broadway.

For more information, visit: www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn.

Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health is conducted at Fusion the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call Jean at 687-5541.

Ginghamsburg to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church will host a holiday season community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.

MARK209 travels extensively across the United States and is stopping at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church on Tuesday, December 11th at 7 PM to perform a Christmas Concert. Plan to come and enjoy this gospel music group. Their four-part harmony is that of Southern Gospel with more of a country grace and their lyrics reflect the life that many live. Evident in their recordings is the fact that they utilize some of Nashville’s top writers and musicians. These men will bring fun, encouragement, inspiration and an interactive worship experience to all ages through their music.

There will be a ‘Love Offering’ to help bless and support their ministry. For more information about MARK 209, go to www.mark209.com.

Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church St. (one block west of Indians Pizza), Pleasant Hill, OH 937-676-2802 firstbrethren1@windstream.net

Christmas concert upcoming

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach, and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, this year’s concert will feature guest musicians, Salem vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, Celllist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton, Ohio. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss this evening of wonderful Christmas music. Phone 698-6036 for more information.