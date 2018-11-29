Religion briefs

Christmas Cookie Shoppe Dec. 1

TROY — Let someone else do your holiday baking. Home-made holiday cookies and candy will be sold by the pound at the Christmas Cookie Shoppe, Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin.

The event is being sponsored by the Troy United Methodist Women. The proceeds will be given to local charities. For further information, please call the First United Methodist Church, (937) 335-2826.

Advent series celebrates “Silent Night”

TROY — Because this year is the 200th anniversary of the debut of the hymn “Silent Night, Holy Night,” First United Church of Christ’s worship series will celebrate the carol’s message over the entire season of Advent.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Services are Saturdays at 5 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

• Dec. 1 and 2, “Sleep in Peace” – Peace.

• Dec. 8 and 9, “Glories Stream” – Joy.

• Dec. 15 and 16, “Redeeming Grace” – Love.

• Dec. 22 and 23, “Let Us Sing” – Hope.

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held from 9–10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Share A Meal set

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. The menu includes pork roast, roasted potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, pie and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. It is one of the churc’s ways of reaching out to the community, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

The Church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Christmas bazaar benefits Angel House

TIPP CITY — The third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. In its first two years, the event has generated $7,000 in support of Angel House Children’s Home and Secondary School in Tanzania, Africa. Proceeds from the 2018 bazaar will help complete the school’s science lab.

The event has expanded to host more than 35 vendors in 40 booths offering quality art, crafts, and food items.

Advent season begins

TROY — During the season of Advent, First Lutheran Church offers a traditional worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Reverend Holst will preach the sermon “Message Of Hope.” The family lighting the Advent wreath candle is Kristin and Rob Scherer.

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m.

FLC will collect gifts for Partners in Hope’s Christmas Shop.

Tippecanoe Community Band to perform

TROY — The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform in a free concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, at First United Church of Christ. The show will include a sing-a-long to holiday music.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Project DAWN at Fusion

PIQUA — Fusion will hold their monthly Project DAWN training, a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program through Miami County Public Health, on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 pm atFusion, 421 Broadway.

For more information, visit: www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn.

Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health is conducted at Fusion the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call Jean at 687-5541.

Ginghamsburg to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church will host a holiday season community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.

MARK209 to perform

PLEASANT HILL — MARK209 travels extensively across the United States and is stopping at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. to perform a Christmas concert.

There will be a “love offering” to help bless and support their ministry. For more information about MARK209, go to www.mark209.com.

Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church St. (one block west of Indians Pizza), Pleasant Hill. (676-2802; firstbrethren1@windstream.net)

Christmas concert upcoming

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach, and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, this year’s concert will feature guest musicians, Salem vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, celllist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

Christian artist at Fields of Grace

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Dec. 23, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting Splat Experience, a Christian performance art ministry that paints 8-by-8 foot canvases to a musical soundtrack. This will take place at both of the morning services that are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The ministry has performed around the world and with Grammy-winning Christian band, Casting Crowns. For more information, please visit splatexperience.com. or the fieldsofgrace.org or visit Fields of Grace on Facebook.

Christmas Eve at The Valley Church

TROY —The Valley Church invites the community to make the church a part of their families’ Christmas Eve traditions. The Valley Church meets on the Troy Square at 11 N. Market St. There are three service times available (4:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 9 p.m.) to fit your holiday schedule.

There will be music, complementary hot chocolate, festivities for the kids and even family photos.

Join The Valley Church for a night to remember. Please visit www.thevalley.church to learn more.

Public invited to Blue Christmas service

PIQUA —A Blue Christmas service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, located at 200 High St. in Piqua, on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m.

The service will also involve other neighborhood churches, including Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greene Street United Methodist Church, and St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church.

The service will recognize difficulties that people may have gone through and will include lighting candles in memory of loved ones people have lost, in memory of job loss or loss of health, in memory of one’s personal situation, and another as a reminder of one’s faith in God. The service will also include responsive readings and Christmas carols.

All are welcome to attend.