Religion briefs

Shabbat service today

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will observe Shabbat with their December service Friday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The service will be conducted by rabbinic intern Eliza McCarroll at the synagogue, located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua.

Please call (937) 726-2116 with any questions. If there’s no answer, please leave a message and someone will return your call.

Christmas concert tonight

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. tonight.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach, and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, this year’s concert will feature guest musicians, Salem vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, cellist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

Advent series celebrates “Silent Night”

TROY — Because this year is the 200th anniversary of the debut of the hymn “Silent Night, Holy Night,” First United Church of Christ’s worship series will celebrate the carol’s message over the entire season of Advent.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Services are Saturdays at 5 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

• Dec. 15 and 16, “Redeeming Grace” – Love.

• Dec. 22 and 23, “Let Us Sing” – Hope.

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held from 9–10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

God’s Table Christmas Dinner planned

PIQUA — Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 West Ash Street in Piqua, will be holding a God’s Table Christmas Dinner on Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is a free meal open to public.

The menu includes baked ham, orange glazed sweet potatoes, green veans with ham, a mixed fruit salad, rolls, assorted desserts, coffee, and fruit punch.

Cookie and Candy Walk planned

COVINGTON – Covington Presbyterian Church, located at 30 N. Pearl St. at the corner of Pearl and Wright streets in Covington, will be holding their Cookie and Candy Walk on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Christmas concert planned

PIQUA — Cyrene AME Church, located at 227 W. Ash St. in Piqua, is having a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert will feature their own Marlene Bolden Mitchell and God’s Children Choir from Grace AME Church in Bellefontaine.

The public is invited to attend.

Public invited to Blue Christmas service

PIQUA —A Blue Christmas service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, located at 200 High St. in Piqua, on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

Christmas at the movies

TROY — ‘Tis the season to learn God’s truth through popular Christmas movies every Sunday through Christmas at 10:15 a.m. at Troy View Church (1770 N. CR 25A in Troy). Join them each week to have some fun and apply God’s Word to clips from holiday favorites.

Piqua Congregation sponsoring live nativity

TROY – The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity at Fulton Farms, 2393 Ohio 202, Dec. 19- 23 from 2-8 p.m. It will be free and open to the public.

The live nativity has become a tradition and includes a barn setting with live animals. A musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. with a final choir performance and live nativity featuring community members at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The public is invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with friends and family at this special event. Light refreshments will be provided.

Christmas Eve service planned

COVINGTON – Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl Street in Covington, is having a Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24. Everyone is welcome.

Christmas party, committee meeting upcoming

TROY — Rev. Don Crist will preach a sermon at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut titled “Mary, Mary Not Contrary.” The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

A downtown landmark, St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the corner of Walnut and Canal since 1883, is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information call (937) 335-2028.

Carols and fellowship at FLC

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a festive Advent worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Baptized With Fire?” The family lighting the Advent wreath candle is the Malinda and Willis Ray family. Garrett Piel will serve as lector.

There will be Christmas carols and fellowship with coffee and cookies after the service. There is always a special message for the children. Sunday School for all ages. A staffed nursery is available. Come as a stranger and leave as a friend.

Christmas Eve worship services are at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Community invited to TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Christmas sermon series is “Life Beyond the Tree – The center of Christmas is Christ.” Nursery and children’s ministries are available.

Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes and Life Group Meetings.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

Discipleship Class 301, “Heart of a Servant,” starts Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the TLC Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Christmas events at First Brethren

PLEASANT HILL — First Brethren Church extends a warm welcome to the community to join them on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m. to “Experience Christmas” with music, scriptures, and worship that celebrate the wonder, the warmth, and the real meaning of Christmas.

At 7:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve, there will be a candlelight service with a candle-lit manger, singing, and worshiping.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church Street, Pleasant Hill, one block west of Indian’s Pizza. For more information call (937) 676-2802 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Christian artist at Fields of Grace

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Dec. 23, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting Splat Experience, a Christian performance art ministry that paints 8-by-8 foot canvases to a musical soundtrack. This will take place at both of the morning services that are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The ministry has performed around the world and with Grammy-winning Christian band, Casting Crowns. For more information, please visit splatexperience.com. or the fieldsofgrace.org or visit Fields of Grace on Facebook.

Christmas Eve at The Valley Church

TROY —The Valley Church invites the community to make the church a part of their families’ Christmas Eve traditions. The Valley Church meets on the Troy Square at 11 N. Market St. There are three service times available (4:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 9 p.m.) to fit your holiday schedule.

There will be music, complementary hot chocolate, festivities for the kids and even family photos.

Join The Valley Church for a night to remember. Please visit www.thevalley.church to learn more.