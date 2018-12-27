Religion briefs

Monthly Share A Meal offered

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The menu includes roast beef sandwiches, mac and cheese, orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. All are welcome. Located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Annual lessons and carols service set

TROY — First Lutheran Church welcomes the community to the annual “Lessons and Carols” worship service at 9:30 p.m. One more time there will be Christmas carols, and listening to Scripture and stories surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ.

There is always a special message for the children. Fellowship and refreshment following the service. Come as a stranger and leave as a friend. A staffed nursery is available.

The R.O.M.E.O.S gathering is set for Thursday, Jan. 3. Church Council meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Community invited to TLC

Troy – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10:00 a.m. Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

January sermon series: “A New Year’s Prayer”

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

Discipleship Class 301 “Heart of a Servant” starts Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the TLC Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.