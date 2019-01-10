Religion briefs

Ham to deliver Sunday message

TROY — Michael Ham will deliver the message at St. John’s United Church of Christ this Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. service. He has chosen for his message: “Be the Good in the World”.

Ham works in the Planning and Development Department of the City of Troy. He also serves on the Board of Education. He recently authored a book based on his experiences in a variety of school settings.

A downtown landmark, St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets, is an accessible church. Parking is easily available on the street. For more information call the church at (937) 335-2028.

First Lutheran invites community

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “Claimed, Cleansed and Lifted Into a New Identity.” Kristin Scherer serves as lector. The Scherer family serves as ushers.

Fellowship with coffee and cookies will be offered after the service. There is always a special message for the children. Come as a stranger and leave as a friend. Sunday School is set for 8:30 a.m. A staffed nursery is available.

“Anxious for Nothing,” a new midweek Bible study based on Philippians 4, starts Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome. Register at the church, call or email office@flctroy-nalc.org

True Life hosts programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “A New Year’s Prayer.” Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

The new year is a great time to get connected to a TLC Life Group. Wednesday evening programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Group Meetings, and Discipleship Class 301 “Heart of a Servant.”

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Billy Graham movie screening set

PIQUA — Join Victory Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, for a special showing of “Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey.” This 75-minute movie tells the story of how God used Billy to reach millions of people.

Door open at 5:30 p.m. Victory Baptist Church is located at 1601 S. St., Piqua. For more information, call (937) 773-6469.

Annual sausage sale starts

WEST MILTON — The men of the Hoffman United Methodist Church are taking orders for their 31st annual whole hog sausage sale. It is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package. It is available plain with no additives or with mild sage flavoring. It will be frozen. Mild spice breakfast links can be ordered for $7 per 2-pound package. It will be delivered in February.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place an order be Jan. 21. Proceeds from this project will go toward missions.

Greene Street United Methodist Men to host 20th annual breakfast

PIQUA — The United Methodist Men of Greene Street United Methodist Church will host their 20th Annual Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast on Jan. 26 from 7 to 11:30 a.m. in the Wall-Wesleyan Room and Wilson Hall, 415 West Greene Street, in Piqua.

Ticket prices are $6.50 per adult and $2.50 per child age 5-10 years old. Children under five eat free. The meal features locally prepared sausage from Sunset Meat Market, fresh-made pancakes with butter and syrup (sugar-free also available), and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice. Carry-out will be available. Guests may use entrances at Greene or Caldwell streets. A handicap access elevator is available at the Caldwell Street ramp entrance.

United Methodist Men is one of several groups within the church that provide resources in support of evangelism, stewardship, and helping those in the community who are in need. All proceeds from this event will indeed support those endeavors.

For tickets or more information, contact the church office at 937-773-5313.