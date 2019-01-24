Religion briefs

Shabbat service planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing Shabbat with services to be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Eliza McCarroll at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua.

Call (937) 726-2116 if there are questions or if weather seems questionable.

Greene Street United Methodist Men to host 20th annual breakfast

PIQUA — The United Methodist Men of Greene Street United Methodist Church will host their 20th Annual Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast on Jan. 26, from 7-11:30 a.m. in the Wall-Wesleyan Room and Wilson Hall, 415 West Greene St., in Piqua.

Ticket prices are $6.50 per adult and $2.50 per child age 5-10 years old. Children under 5 eat free. The meal features locally prepared sausage from Sunset Meat Market, fresh-made pancakes with butter and syrup (sugar-free also available), and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice. Carry-out will be available. Guests may use entrances at Greene or Caldwell streets. A handicap access elevator is available at the Caldwell Street ramp entrance.

United Methodist Men is one of several groups within the church that provide resources in support of evangelism, stewardship, and helping those in the community who are in need. All proceeds from this event will indeed support those endeavors.

For tickets or more information, contact the church office at (937) 773-5313.

Community welcomed to TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter – Grow – Serve: These concepts focus our purpose and vision by defining TLC’s distinct core values. Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

Wednesday evening programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Group Meetings, and Discipleship Class 301 “Heart of a Servant.”

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new Men’s Life Group will form on Saturday, February 9th at 8:00 a.m. in the Coffee House.

Women’s Life Groups will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 6, with emphasis on Revelation, a Beth Moore Bible Study.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Lutheran veterans ministry introduced

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m.Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Are We There Yet?”

Ed Piner will serve as lector, Jeff Agne as usher, Steven and Sara Piel as communion assistants. Fellowship with coffee and cookies is provided. There is always a special message for the children. Come as stranger and leave as Friend. Sunday School 8:30 a.m. A staffed nursery is available.

“Anxious for Nothing,” a new midweek Bible study based on Philippians 4, will be held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome. Any questions? Call (937) 335-2323 or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org

This Sunday, Jan. 27, right after worship service, Chaplain Hanes (Major, ret.) introduces “Lutheran Military Veterans and Families.” LMVFM is a ministry that actively supports and assists military veterans and their families. This event is open to the public.

First Lutheran Church in Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., at the corner of Washington.

Chili cook-off to raise funds

PIQUA — Join the members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual chili cook-off and dessert auction on Jan. 27 to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry.

The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents.

There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

Share A Meal set

TROY — On Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal. The menu includes goulash, butter bread, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. All are welcome at their table. Located at 120 S. Market St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Breakfast to celebrate history month

PIQUA — Transformed Life Church will offer a Black History Month breakfast, “From Enslavement to Empowerment,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 3.

Up to three members of Randolph Freedmen founded Churches will be admitted free to the breakfast in honor of the Randolph narrative. Additionally any Randolph descended pastors /evangelists or those ministering to Randolph descended congregants worshipping in their churches will also be given free admission. Those being freely admitted must be willing to commit to leadership or participatory roles in the planning or staging of events in observance of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of African laborers in Jamestown, Va., in 1619.

A cost of $18.46 will be the public charge for all others attending the Black History Month breakfast. In addition to breakfast being served the host church will provide gospel music entertainment and two tickets for participation in a drawing for door prizes will be issued to all paying guests.

The emcee of the proceedings will be Elder Brian Hamilton of Transformed Life Church. In addition to the gospel music and a silent auction, there will be a keynote presentation by Larry Hamilton titled “In the Name of GOD: Understanding the Historical Impact of the Randolph Narrative.”

Following the keynote presentation, a planning session and organizing activity for the 400th anniversary observance of Africans enslaved in America (Randolph Narrative) will be moderated by Marva Archibald and Larry Hamilton.

Members of the clergy and community leaders will participate in panel discussions concluding the morning dialogues with the following sessions:

1. The Beloved Community: Are we there yet?

2. The role of the Church: Constructing Walls and/or Kingdom Building?

3. Dr. King, Bill McCulloch & Civil Rights, Then and Now.

Contact Larry Hamilton at (937) 778-1035 or Transformed Life Church at (937) 773-4004 for more information.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — First Presbyterian Church of Troy will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

The blood drives come during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Traveling Shamrocks host presentation

TROY — The St. Patrick Traveling Shamrocks are planning a Hawaiian adventure for Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, 2020. Travel with Father Eric to three beautiful islands, Oahu, Kauai and Maui.

The community is invited to a special travel presentation given by a Collette representative on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Patrick undercroft at 409 E. Main St. Use the ramp door off Crawford Street.

Contact Pat Smith for a brochure or more information at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpatttroy.org.

More information can be found at gateway.gocollette.com/link/937494.

The group is also taking reservations for these upcoming trips:

• Irish Splendor, Oct. 15-22, 2019.

• Alpine Explorer and the Glacier Express Train with Oberammergau Passion Play, Sept. 6-17, 2020.

Griefshare seminars upcoming

TROY — You don’t have to go through it alone. St. Patrick Church offers “Griefshare,” a seminar and support group to the parish and local community. This is a weekly seminar and support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life.

All programs will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks. They will offer two sessions: 1-2:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. The next session begins Feb. 13.

St. Patrick is also offering a loss of a spouse seminar on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Parish Center.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — The St. Patrick Church cancer support group will host “Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.” Meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to these informative sessions and welcome suggestions for topics.

For questions, contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, Ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org

Princess Ball upcoming

COVINGTON — On Feb. 16, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their fifth annual Princess Ball.

Cinderella will be attending the ball this year. Each little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with her. Each little girl will receive her own wrist corsage and can visit the candy bar for a sweet treat. She will also be able to make a keepsake to take with her to remember her special night at the ball.

The ball will take place at the Covington Eagles hall from 6:30-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There will be a $10 per family admittance.

Please use the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Friday at (937) 573-4282, on Facebook or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

Sportsman banquet offered

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy will offer its Fourth annual Family Sportman Banquet on Saturday, March 2 at the church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy.

Free workshops and activities will be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and will include turkey calling, airsoft target shooting, Indian artifacts, archery and more.

Dinner and a speaker, Dr. Fred Adams, founder of Sword Deaf Ministries, will be from 5-7 p.m. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Adams, who has been deaf since age 1, has a unique and often humerous perspective on the outdoors. An admission ticket at $10 is necessary for dinner. Day of the event tickets will be sold if available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office at 339-3602 or visit www.FBCTroy.com.