Religion briefs

Breakfast to celebrate black history

PIQUA — Transformed Life Church will offer a Black History Month breakfast, “From Enslavement to Empowerment,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2.

Up to three members of Randolph Freedmen founded Churches will be admitted free to the breakfast in honor of the Randolph narrative. Additionally any Randolph-descended pastors/evangelists or those ministering to Randolph-descended congregants worshiping in their churches will also be given free admission. Those being freely admitted must be willing to commit to leadership or participatory roles in the planning or staging of events in observance of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of African laborers in Jamestown, Va., in 1619.

A cost of $18.46 will be the charge for all others attending. In addition to breakfast, the host church will provide gospel music entertainment and two tickets for participation in a drawing for door prizes will be issued to all paying guests.

There will be a keynote presentation by Larry Hamilton. Members of the clergy and community leaders will participate in panel discussions concluding the morning dialogues.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Contact Larry Hamilton at (937) 778-1035 or Transformed Life Church at (937) 773-4004 for more information.

Share A Meal set

TROY — On Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal. The menu includes goulash, butter bread, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. All are welcome at their table. Located at 120 S. Market St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Community welcomed to TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter – Grow – Serve: These concepts focus our purpose and vision by defining TLC’s distinct core values. Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

Wednesday evening programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Group Meetings, and Discipleship Class 301 “Heart of a Servant.”

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new Men’s Life Group will form on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

Women’s Life Groups will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 6, with emphasis on Revelation, a Beth Moore Bible Study.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FLC welcomes new organist

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to its Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Holst preaches the sermon “When We Cease Loving, We Cease Being Human. ”

This Sunday, First Lutheran welcomes new organist and music ministry coordinator, Joel A. Hootman. Lector is Garrett Piel; ushers are Steven Rhoades and David Stein; bulletin assembly team is Henrietta Baden and Norma Jacobs.

There is always a special message for the children. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. and a staffed nursery is available.

Mid-week Bible study, “Anxious for Nothing,” will be held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. FLC’s Deborah Circle meets Tuesday, Feb. 12, at noon. All are welcome.

First Lutheran Church in Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., at the corner of Washington. Contact the church at (937) 335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Guest speaker planned

PIQUA — The Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter will welcome Dr. Teresa Miller as their guest speaker on Monday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 S. Sunset Drive.

Miller has a degree as a Naturopathic Doctor through Trinity School of Natural Health in Warsaw, Ind. She has additional training in The Gerson Cancer Therapy and is a certified caregiver.

Miller’s topic will focus on women’s health, menopause and diet. This event is free and open to the public.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — First Presbyterian Church of Troy will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

The blood drives come during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Traveling Shamrocks host presentation

TROY — The St. Patrick Traveling Shamrocks are planning a Hawaiian adventure for Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, 2020. Travel with Father Eric to three beautiful islands, Oahu, Kauai and Maui.

The community is invited to a special travel presentation about the trip on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Patrick undercroft at 409 E. Main St. Use the ramp door off Crawford Street.

Contact Pat Smith for a brochure or more information at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpatttroy.org.

More information can be found at gateway.gocollette.com/link/937494.

The group is also taking reservations for these upcoming trips:

• Irish Splendor, Oct. 15-22, 2019.

• Alpine Explorer and the Glacier Express Train with Oberammergau Passion Play, Sept. 6-17, 2020.

Soup and sandwich supper set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. in Troy, for their annual soup and sandwich supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.

First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving homemade chili, beef vegetable soup and chicken and noodle soup, as well as hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, brownies, cookies and drinks. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children 5–10 years old, children under 5 eat free.

Please use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

Hutsons to perform

CASSTOWN — Bryan and Yvonne Hutson, Christian vocalists and songwriters Of Rescue Me Ministries, will perform on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church and at 10:45 a.m. at Casstown United Methodist Church. A fellowship luncheon will follow at noon.

Bethel United Methodist Church is located at 2505 E. Loy Road in Piqua and Casstown United Methodist Church is located at 102 Center St. in Casstown. Call Bethel UMC at (937) 339-4828 or Casstown UMC at (937) 339-4828 for more information.

Rescue Me Ministries was formed in 2012 to encourage and challenge other couples to fight for their marriage and family. For more information, visit www.rescuemeministries.com or Facebook.

Griefshare seminars upcoming

TROY — You don’t have to go through it alone. St. Patrick Church offers “Griefshare,” a seminar and support group to the parish and local community. This is a weekly seminar and support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life.

All programs will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks. They will offer two sessions: 1-2:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. The next session begins Feb. 13.

St. Patrick is also offering a loss of a spouse seminar on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Parish Center.

Cancer support group to meet

TROY — The St. Patrick Church cancer support group will host “Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer.” Meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to these informative sessions and welcome suggestions for topics.

For questions, contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, Ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org

Princess Ball upcoming

COVINGTON — On Feb. 16, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their fifth annual Princess Ball.

Cinderella will be attending the ball this year. Each little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with her. Each little girl will receive her own wrist corsage and can visit the candy bar for a sweet treat. She will also be able to make a keepsake to take with her to remember her special night at the ball.

The ball will take place at the Covington Eagles hall from 6:30-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There will be a $10 per family admittance.

Please use the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Friday at (937) 573-4282, on Facebook or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

Movie showing rescheduled

PIQUA — Rescheduled due to weather: Join Victory Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, for a special showing of “Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey.” This 75-minute movie tells the story of how God used Billy to reach millions of people and features Franklin Graham sharing the same message his father dedicated his life to preaching.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1601 South St. in Piqua. For more information, call (937) 773-6469 or www.facebook.com/VBCPiqua

Sportsman banquet offered

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy will offer its Fourth annual Family Sportsman Banquet on Saturday, March 2, at the church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy.

Free workshops and activities will be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and will include turkey calling, airsoft target shooting, Indian artifacts, archery and more.

Dinner and a speaker, Dr. Fred Adams, founder of Sword Deaf Ministries, will be from 5-7 p.m. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Adams, who has been deaf since age 1, has a unique and often humorous perspective on the outdoors. An admission ticket at $10 is necessary for dinner. Day of the event tickets will be sold if available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office at 339-3602 or visit www.FBCTroy.com.