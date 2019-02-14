Religion briefs

Princess Ball upcoming

COVINGTON — On Feb. 16, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their fifth annual Princess Ball.

Cinderella will be attending the ball this year. Each little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with her. Each little girl will receive her own wrist corsage and can visit the candy bar for a sweet treat. She will also be able to make a keepsake to take with her to remember her special night at the ball.

The ball will take place at the Covington Eagles hall from 6:30-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There will be a $10 per family admittance.

Please use the entrance located on Debra Street.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Friday at (937) 573-4282, on Facebook or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

Crist to give sermon

TROY — Rev. Don Crist as chosen for his sermon this Sunday “Stayin Alive” at St. John’s United Church of Christ. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.

A downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets since 1883, St. John’s is an accessible and friendly church. Parking is easily available on the street. For more information call St. John’s United Church of Christ at 937-335-2028.

FLC invites community

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to its Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon, “Music Drives Away The Devil.” Worship participants are, Joel Hootman, organist; the Daffner Family, communion assitants; Marilyn Hobart, lector. Bulletin assembled by Ed Piner.

There is always a special message for the children. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. and a staffed nursery is available.

Mid-week Bible study, “Anxious for Nothing,” will be held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Looking ahead: FLC’s new praise and worship service starts Sunday evening on March 3 at 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday services with the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion will be held at noon and 7 p.m. on March 6.

First Lutheran Church in Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., at the corner of Washington. Contact the church at (937) 335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10:00 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter–Grow–Serve: These concepts focus our purpose and vision by defining TLC’s distinct core values. Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

Help TLC welcome new Pastor of Family Ministries Tyler Woodruff and his family, wife Celeste, and daughters Penelope and Harper.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Group Meetings, and Discipleship Class 301 “Heart of a Servant.” Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go” starts Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Life Groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new Men’s Life Group has formed and meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC Family Skate Night will be this Sunday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Movie showing rescheduled

PIQUA — Rescheduled due to weather: Join Victory Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, for a special showing of “Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey.” This 75-minute movie tells the story of how God used Billy to reach millions of people and features Franklin Graham sharing the same message his father dedicated his life to preaching.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1601 South St. in Piqua. For more information, call (937) 773-6469 or www.facebook.com/VBCPiqua

Memorial Mass planned

PIQUA — A Memorial Mass in honor of Sister Joan Clare Stewart is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 528 Broadway Street in Piqua. All are welcome to attend. A reception will follow in the school cafeteria to share remembrances.

Shabbat services planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing Shabbat with services on Saturday, Feb. 23. Services will begin at 10 a.m. They will be led by rabbinic intern Eliza McCarroll. The synagogue, in Piqua, is located at 320 Caldwell St. Please call 937-726-2116 if there are questions or if the weather seems threatening.

Sportsman banquet offered

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy will offer its Fourth annual Family Sportsman Banquet on Saturday, March 2, at the church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy.

Free workshops and activities will be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and will include turkey calling, airsoft target shooting, Indian artifacts, archery and more.

Dinner and a speaker, Dr. Fred Adams, founder of Sword Deaf Ministries, will be from 5-7 p.m. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Adams, who has been deaf since age 1, has a unique and often humorous perspective on the outdoors. An admission ticket at $10 is necessary for dinner. Day of the event tickets will be sold if available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office at 339-3602 or visit www.FBCTroy.com.