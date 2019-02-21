Religion briefs

Shabbat services planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing Shabbat with services on Saturday, Feb. 23. Services will begin at 10 a.m. They will be led by rabbinic intern Eliza McCarroll. The synagogue, in Piqua, is located at 320 Caldwell St. Please call 937-726-2116 if there are questions or if the weather seems threatening.

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10:00 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter–Grow–Serve. The focus this week is grow, proclaiming Christ’s truth as we mature in faith.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

Help TLC welcome new Pastor of Family Ministries Tyler Woodruff and his family, wife Celeste, and daughters Penelope and Harper.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Group Meetings, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s Life Groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new Men’s Life Group has formed and meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Community dinner set

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors will offer a community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Tipp City Methodist Church. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table.

Meals are $5 each or $15 for a family or three or more. Carry-outs will be available for $5.

International tasting night planned

TROY — An international tasting night sponsored by the St. Patrick Church Cancer Support Group has been set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy. The proceeds will benefit Relay for Life.

Foods from several different countries which will be prepared by Father Eric, Father Michael and parishioners. Ten samples for a donation of $5, additional sample tickets may be purchased for $1. Tickets will be available at the door.

Questions contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105.

Monthly Share A Meal set

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

They will be serving scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, peaches, sugar cookies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30, as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which handicapped accessible.

Sportsman banquet offered

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy will offer its Fourth annual Family Sportsman Banquet on Saturday, March 2, at the church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy.

Free workshops and activities will be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and will include turkey calling, airsoft target shooting, Indian artifacts, archery and more.

Dinner and a speaker, Dr. Fred Adams, founder of Sword Deaf Ministries, will be from 5-7 p.m. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Adams, who has been deaf since age 1, has a unique and often humorous perspective on the outdoors. An admission ticket at $10 is necessary for dinner. Day of the event tickets will be sold if available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office at 339-3602 or visit www.FBCTroy.com.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Community Blood Center is asking donors to help sustain the area blood supply against the challenges of weather and illness in late winter and early spring. CBC is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors and providing more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Blood drives are planned at the following locations.

• Fletcher United Methodist Church will host community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Monday, March 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher.

• The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Wednesday, March 6, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 West Main St., Troy.

• Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Thursday, March 7, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St., Piqua.

Fastnacht dinner planned

COVINGTON — St. John’s Lutheran Church’s annual Fastnacht dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4:30-7 p.m.

They will be serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, beets, applesauce, a roll, and crullers.

Carry-outs are available for $5 or you may dine in for a freewill donation.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at 200 E. Bridge St. (corner of Wall and Bridge Streets), Covington.

St. Paul’s Youth Hosting Dinner

PIQUA — The public is invited to a “Fat Tuesday” Pancake and Sausage Dinner on Tuesday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. sponsored by the Youth of St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church of Piqua.

“Fat Tuesday” refers to the day prior to Ash Wednesday, the start of the holy Lenten Season leading to Easter.

Pancakes (scrambled eggs an option), sausage, fruit juice and coffee (donation of $6 per person suggested) served in the setting of Fellowship Hall and benefiting the Youth Programs will be enjoyed.

St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicapped accessible.

Lenten talks scheduled

Troy — “Lenten Back to Basics: Jewish Roots of the Eucharist,” will be presented by Father Eric Bowman at St Patrick Church.

How is the Eucharist the new Passover meal? How is the Eucharist the new manna from heaven? What is the “bread of the presence” from the Old Testament? These questions and more will be discussed by Father Eric on the following dates: March 5, March 7, March 11, March 26 and April 2.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the undercroft (use the ramp door off of Crawford Street) at 409 E. Main St., Troy.

Lenten women’s retreat upcoming

TROY — St Patrick Church is offering a Lenten women’s retreat with presenter Sr. Dorothy Ederer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy.

Ederer is a Grand Rapids Dominican sister and an international and inspirational speaker, spiritual counselor, retreat director and writer. She currently serves as a Catholic Chaplin at Holy Cross Children’s Services in Michigan. Her books will be available for purchase at the retreat.

The cost of the retreat is $30 and includes lunch. Registration after March 4 will be $35.

Registration forms may found at stpattroy.org. Print and send to the parish office ATTN: Pat Smith, 409 E. Main St., Troy. Or contact the Parish Office at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org. Checks can be made out to St. Patrick Church.

Zion to host women’s retreat

TIPP CITY — The Women of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City will be holding a women’s retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share, but this is not a requirement for attending.

Zion is located at 14 W. Walnut St. in Tipp City. To register for the retreat, call the church office at (937) 667-3110.