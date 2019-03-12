Religion briefs

St. Mary’s fish fry today

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church, at 503 W. North S. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua, will be held from 5-7 p.m. today.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible

Lenten women’s retreat upcoming

TROY — St Patrick Church is offering a Lenten women’s retreat with presenter Sr. Dorothy Ederer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy. “Jesus, Justice, Joy” will be the topic of the retreat.

Ederer is a Grand Rapids Dominican sister and an international and inspirational speaker, spiritual counselor, retreat director and writer. She currently serves as a Catholic Chaplin at Holy Cross Children’s Services in Michigan. Her books will be available for purchase at the retreat.

The cost of the retreat is $35 and includes lunch.

Registration forms may found at stpattroy.org. Print and send to the parish office ATTN: Pat Smith, 409 E. Main St., Troy. Or contact the Parish Office at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org. Checks can be made out to St. Patrick Church.

Zion to host women’s retreat

TIPP CITY — The Women of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City will be holding a women’s retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share, but this is not a requirement for attending.

Zion is located at 14 W. Walnut St. in Tipp City. To register for the retreat, call the church office at (937) 667-3110.

Study groups to meet

TROY — Rev. Don Crist has chosen “No Dessert in the Desert” as his sermon for the this Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ. Worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. The Economic Justice Committee will host “White Privilege: Lets Talk” study group from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

St John’s also will offer a Lenten Bible study on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. The study will continue through March up to April 10.

St. Johns United Church of Christ is located at the corner of Walnut and Canal. Parking is on the street. For more information call (937) 335-2028.

Church safety seminar Sunday

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Lutheran worship service and at 6 p.m. for a contemporary praise and worship service. Rev. Heidi Holst will preside and preach the sermon “Times of Testing.”

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments after both worship services. Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Troy Police Department is holding a church safety seminar this Sunday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church.

Looking ahead: FLC’s new “Good Old Gospel” service is planned for 6 p.m. on March. Contemporary praise and worship at 6 p.m. on April 7.

For more information, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter–Grow–Serve. The focus this week is grow.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new men’s life group has formed and meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Lenten talks scheduled

TROY — “Lenten Back to Basics: Jewish Roots of the Eucharist,” will be presented by Father Eric Bowman at St Patrick Church.

How is the Eucharist the new Passover meal? How is the Eucharist the new manna from heaven? What is the “bread of the presence” from the Old Testament? These questions and more will be discussed by Father Eric on the following dates: March 11, March 26 and April 2.

Chocolate Easter eggs for sale

TROY — Christiansburg United Methodist Church’s chocolate Easter eggs will be available at True Value at 852 S. Market St., Troy, starting on March 13.

Lenten book study offered

TROY — First United Church of Christ is offering a Lenten book study about “Unafraid,” a book is for anyone struggling with fear, worry, or anxiety or wondering how we can live with courage and hope in uncertain times.

The study will begin on Wednesday, March 13, with a light supper in the dining room at 6 p.m., moving to the parlor for the study at 6:30 pm. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor (no supper) on March 20 and 27, and April 3. On the final meeting of the class on April 10, the group have a light supper followed by the study.

Please sign up for the study in the parlor so organizers can have an estimate of how many books to purchase.

An Ash Wednesday worship service is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 6.

First United Church of Christ is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Call (937) 339-5871 for more information.

Soup Supper and Study planned

PIQUA – St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street in Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study during the 40 days of Lent.

Soup Suppers will begin Wednesday, March 13, through Wednesday, April 10. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Dinner to benefit youth activities

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church is having their annual chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. The menu includes homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry outs are available.

Proceeds from the dinner help to support the costs of youth activities.

The church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington. If you have any questions regarding the dinner, contact the church office at (937) 473-3443.

Presentation planned

PIQUA — There will be a presentation from the University of Dayton Marian Library/International Marian Research Institute. The presentation from Director of Academic Programs of the International Marian Research Institute Gloria Dodd, doctor of Sacred Theology, will be held in Piqua Catholic cafeteria on their North Street campus 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 16. Continental breakfast and registration begins at 9 a.m.; with the presentation beginning half an hour later. Call the parish office at 773-1327 or 773-1656 to register. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The presentation from the University of Dayton Marian Library and Institute is sponsored by the St. Boniface/St. Mary Adult Faith Formation Commission.

There is no cost, but they will accept freewill donations.

Randolph Freedmen topic of program

TROY — Piqua resident and local historian Larry Hamilton will present “Doing the RIGHT Thing: Understanding the Randolph Narrative,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut St., in Troy.

Hamilton will describe the experiences of the Randolph Freedmen as they moved from Virginia to Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley in 1846 following their release from slavery. He will also explain their relationship to our nation’s founders and the importance of their story to local and American history.

Hamilton is an author, a retired Piqua City Schools teacher, founding member of the African American Genealogy Group of the Miami Valley (AAGGMV) and founder of the non-profit organization Promoting Recognition of Diversity (PROD), which recruits minority candidates to teach in Piqua City Schools.

Hosted by the St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team, the program is free and open to the public. Love offerings will be accepted to support the development of the Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, a Piqua learning center that will provide a multicultural, inclusive perspective on American history. Light refreshments will be provided. St. John’s is an accessible building. For more information, call (937) 335-2028.

Revival services set

TROY — Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., will offer revival services from March 21-24.

Hours will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Pastor Basil Plantz. Special singing will be by Chris Baldwin. Healing services also will be offered at 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, call (417) 294-1082 or 335-3159.