Religion briefs

Rummage sale today

TROY — A spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

Many good used items, Easter decorations, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work.

For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

St. Mary’s fish fry set

PIQUA — Lenten fish fries continue at St. Mary Church, at 503 W. North S. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua, will be held from 5-7 p.m. today, Friday, April 5.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.

Easter party today at St. John’s

TROY — The service at St. John’s United Church of Christ starts at 10:30 a.m. and Rev. Don Christ continues his Lenten Series with his sermon for this week titled “Keep Alert For Your Uber.”

St. John’s will host an Easter party for families with young children from 10 a.m. to noon today. There will be crafts and snacks. Everyone is invited to come join the fun. For more information call the Church at (937) 335-2028.

Next Wednesday is ” Lets Talk: White Privilege” at 6:30 p.m. led by the Economic Justice committee.

St. John’s United Church of Christ is located at 130 S. Walnut. Parking is on the street. For more information call (937) 335-2028.

April Share A Meal set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at 120 S. Market St. in Troy.

They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, cake and beverages.

Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Chicken potpie dinner

TROY — A chicken pot pie dinner is planned for Saturday, April 6, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Troy View Church, 1770 N. CR 25A, Troy.

The menu will include old fashion chicken potpie (dumpling) dinner, mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults $8, children ages 4-12 $5, those 3 and under are free. Carry outs available.

Prayer vigil upcoming

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present Easter Series “Faces in the Crowd.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A men’s life group meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC Bags of Blessings is a gathering of Easter meal ingredients for distribution to local families through Partners In Hope.

A 24-hour prayer vigil for the community will take place from 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

Pre-Easter worship service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17. Community Easter egg hunt and refreshments at 6 p.m. The worship service will start a 6:45 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Soup Supper and Study planned

PIQUA – St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study during the 40 days of Lent.

Soup Suppers will continue through Wednesday, April 10. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Fish fry, games planned

WEST MILTON — The Church of the Transfiguration will be hosting a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

Adults (age 13 and up) $13, children aged 4-12 $6, and children 3 and under eat for free.

The menu includes fried cod , slaw, french fries, applesauce, baked beans, bread and butter, pop and desserts. Beer ies available for an extra charge.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. There will be horse racing, spin the number and other raffles and games until 9 p.m. Transfiguration Parish Hall 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, call (937) 698-4520 for more information.

Lenten fish fry offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36 will be conducting a Lenten fish fry from 4-7 p.m. on April 12. They will also be holding a fourth fish fry on April 26, which is the Friday after Easter.

Their meals are $8 and consists of fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. Coffee is included. Drinks and desserts are extra.

Annual egg hunt set

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the ninth annual community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. There will be more than 27,000 eggs and 300 baby items to hunt this year, and many giveaways.

This free event for children ages 0-11 will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so participants should come early and bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs. There will be group hunts divided by age, beginning with the youngest.

The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets on South Main Street, not at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on South Main Street. Bathrooms will be open this year.

For further information, call (937) 573-4282, please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook page.

Church to stage Last Supper portrayal

TROY — Troy First United Methodist Church will present “Twelve Seats at the Table: A dramatic portrayal of the Last Supper” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, at First Place, 16 W. Franklin St.

The public is invited and admission is free. Child care will be provided across the street in the church nursery for children under the age of 3. An offering will be taken for missions.

For more information, call the church at (937) 335-2826 or visit www.troyfumc.org.

Good Friday Worship Chorus forming

PIQUA — The annual Piqua Community Good Friday service sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church located at 500 N. Downing Street on Friday, April 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to come and go as able. Pastors from many different churches will share messages on “The Seven Last Words.” All are welcome to attend.

A community choir is being assembled to sing one anthem during the worship service. Men and women of all ages who love to sing are encouraged to participate. The choir will rehearse on Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church and again on Friday at 11 a.m. preceding the noon service. Music is available from church choir directors/praise team leaders from throughout the Piqua community or can be provided on-line by phoning 773-0886.

Musical Holy Week series set

TROY — Join the Cove Spring Choir and Praise Group for a musical journey through each day of Holy Week culminating in the day of our Lord’s crucifixion, Good Friday, with scripture readings, scripted interpretation, video, and staging.

All are welcome to this free event beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening at 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Community invited to Easter “Egg”stravaganza

PIQUA — A community wide Easter “Egg” stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Church – doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This community event is open to all children up through fifth grade and will feature a wide range of free kids events and activities, like face painting, petting zoo, carnival games, outdoor wagon ride, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating and more. There will also be an Easter Jam celebration, a 15-minute high-energy presentation with a singing and dance team. ​

Some activities will be outside, and it may be best to dress in layers.

Parents or caregivers must accompany children and are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Everyone is welcome. The Valley Church, Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Check them out on Facebook, visit thevalley.church, or call 778-8822.

Easter services planned

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church invites the community to join them on Resurrection Sunday (Easter) on April 21 to worship together. Sunrise services will be held at 7 a.m., breakfast and small group meetings (Sunday school) at 9:15 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. there will be another worship service.

Easter, anniversary celebrations set

WEST MILTON — Plans have been made for the Easter Sunday service on April 21 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton, with a full breakfast from 9-10 a.m., egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. and the Easter message at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, please join Good Shepherd for a 60th anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 28. Immediately after the worship service, which starts at 10:30 a.m., there will be a carry in luncheon and a short program.

Good Shepherd was officially organized on April 5, 1959, as an effort of the Board of American Missions of the United Lutheran Church in America (now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America). Current Pastor Steve Gellatly and the members are looking forward to welcoming those who can attend these two special events.

For more information, please call Barbara Cecil at (937) 698-6559.