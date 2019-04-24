Religion briefs

Ministries at TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present “Faces in the Crowd.”

Baby Dedication Day (2 years and under) will be held during Sunday worship service on April 28.

A Baptism class will be held at the TLC coffee house on Wednesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information.

PAC to observe National Day of Prayer

PIQUA — Mayor Kazy Hinds will be speaking at the Piqua Assocation of Churches’ National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday, May 2, at noon at the Piqua city municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

This year’s theme is “Love One Another.” The purpose of National Day of Prayer is to mobilize unified prayer for America.

Spring rummage and bake sale set

PIQUA — A spring rummage and bake sale will be held Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter from the parking lot entrance. Facility is handicapped accessible.

Walk for Water set

The 11th annual “Walk for Water,” hosted by Mid-County Church of Christ, will be held at 10 a.m. May 4 at Duke Park, Shelter No. 3, Troy. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A free picnic will follow. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands International, and organization that works to provide water resources to Third World countries, including Haiti and Africa. For more information, call the church at 335-1313.

Church hosts Share-A-Meal

TROY — The public is invited to join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for the monthly Share-A-Meal on Saturday, May 4, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The menu is breakfast casserole, mixed fruit, muffins and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

Use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Holy Humor Weekend planned

TROY — The First United Church of Christ, located at 110 S. Market St. in Troy, invites everyone to join them celebrate their first Holy Humor Weekend for Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m.

The theme for the weekend is “New life!” Attendees are asked to wear something colorful and fun to church, from funny hats to floral and tropical prints or silly sunglasses. They will sing joyful songs, share jokes, and celebrate the good news of Christ’s Resurrection. Attendees can also bring a joke or funny story to share.

Traveling Shamrocks presentation set

LUDLOW FALLS — The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer a special travel presentation for “A Hawaiian Adventure” on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at the Transfiguration Spiritual Center, 3505 Calumet Road, Ludlow Falls.

Father Eric will be sharing his pictures of Hawaii and talking about why he loves the islands so much.

A representative will be on hand to give details of the trip and answer questions.

The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer people a chance to participate in “A Hawaiian Adventure” and enjoy a trip to Oahu, Kauai, and Maui with an optional three-day extension. Travel dates are Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, 2020.

Check out the itinerary at this site: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/937494.

St. Patrick Church offers trip

TROY — The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer “Holidays in New York City,” on Dec. 15-18.

The cost is a$1,550 each for a double room, or $1,700 for a single room.

The trip includes three nights at the Row Hotel in Times Square, transfer from airport to hotel roundtrip, United Airlines nonstop slight from Dayton to Newark, Radio City Music Hall 2019 Christmas Spectacular, one NYC Broadway theater, two group dinners, three breakfasts, NYC-licensed tour guide Michael Morrows helping travelers visit many sites, plus time for shopping, and travel protection insurance.

A $600 deposit to hold the hotel, theater tickets, and the tour guide are due May 10.

Airline requires a $150 deposit due by April 22 and is refundable until Sept. 10.

Registration forms are available at the St. Patrick Parish Office, 409 E. Main St., Troy, or visit www.stpattroy.org

For questions, call Pat Smith at 335-2833, Ext 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org.