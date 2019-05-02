Religion briefs

Ministries at TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present a new sermon series, “Family Matters.” Sound Biblical principles that are accessible and attainable for today’s families.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information.

Garage sale to benefit Relay

TROY — The Holy Walkamolies Team for a Cure, to benefit Miami County Relay for Life, will hold a garage sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at 499 Shaftsbury Road, Troy. The multi-family garage sale will include clothing for all ages, household and miscellaneous items. The rain dates will be May 9-10.

Rummage sale planned

TROY — The Spring Rummage Sale at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 120 S. Walnut St. The times for each day are Thursday, May 2, 4 pm to 8 pm; Friday, May 3, 9 am to 2 pm; and Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information contact St. Johns at 335-2028.

Community Center work

TROY — Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 120 S. Walnut St., members and friends will be working on the Community Center next door to the church. Projects include window, gutter, and floor cleaning. Participants are asked to bring tools and work gloves.

St. Johns United Church of Christ is on the corner of Walnut and Canal. Streets. Parking is easily available on the street. For more information, call the church at 335-2028.

Spring rummage and bake sale set

PIQUA — A spring rummage and bake sale will be held Friday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua.

Enter from the parking lot entrance. Facility is handicapped accessible.

Walk for Water set

The 11th annual “Walk for Water,” hosted by Mid-County Church of Christ, will be held at 10 a.m. May 4 at Duke Park, Shelter No. 3, Troy. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A free picnic will follow. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands International, and organization that works to provide water resources to Third World countries, including Haiti and Africa. For more information, call the church at 335-1313.

Church hosts Share-A-Meal

TROY — The public is invited to join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for the monthly Share-A-Meal on Saturday, May 4, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The menu is breakfast casserole, mixed fruit, muffins and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

Use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Holy Humor Weekend planned

TROY — The First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy, invites everyone to join them celebrate their first Holy Humor Weekend for Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m.

The theme for the weekend is “New life!” Attendees are asked to wear something colorful and fun to church, from funny hats to floral and tropical prints or silly sunglasses. They will sing joyful songs, share jokes, and celebrate the good news of Christ’s Resurrection. Attendees can also bring a joke or funny story to share.

St. Patrick Cancer Support Group

TROY — St. Patrick Cancer Support Group will be hosting it’s May meeting Thursday, May 7, at the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St, Troy at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Robert Kohut, a urologist specialist in Troy.

Dr. Kohut will discuss cancers of the bladder, prostrate, and other forms plus some of the newest treatments. There will also be an open discussion with questions. Ashlyn Kremer, Physician Assistant will also join Dr. Kohut in this presentation.

They welcome cancer patients, caregivers, family members and anyone interested in giving or receiving cancer support and information.

Scholarship presentation planned

CASSTOWN— The members of the Lostcreek United Church of Christ and Dorothy Kirk Scholarship committee are planning a Music Program and scholarship presentation at Lostcreek United Church of Christ, on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located two miles east of Miami East Schools at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road.

Nicklas Kleiner, a Miami East senior, will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Kleiner plans to attend Wittenburg University to a double major in Information Systems and Music. His parents are Andria and Joe Kleiner and they reside on Sherwood Drive , Troy.

Elizabeth Deal, a Troy Christian senior, will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Deal plans to attend Bluffton University to major in Dietetics. Her parents are Judy and Steve Deal, and they reside on McKaig Road in Troy.

The entertainment for the evening will be The Cove Springs Praise Group.

There will be a free will offering to benefit the scholarship fund.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow.

The church is handicapped accessible.

The public is invited.

Piano concert set

TROY — A free piano concert of solos and duets, to include Darrell Cornell and Janie Kear, will begin at 7 p.m. May 17 at First Baptist Church, 53 Norwich Road, Troy.

For more information, call the church at 339-3602.

Traveling Shamrocks presentation set

LUDLOW FALLS — The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer a special travel presentation for “A Hawaiian Adventure” on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at the Transfiguration Spiritual Center, 3505 Calumet Road, Ludlow Falls.

Father Eric will be sharing his pictures of Hawaii and talking about why he loves the islands so much.

A representative will be on hand to give details of the trip and answer questions.

The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer people a chance to participate in “A Hawaiian Adventure” and enjoy a trip to Oahu, Kauai, and Maui with an optional three-day extension. Travel dates are Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, 2020.

Check out the itinerary at this site: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/937494.