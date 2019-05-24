Religion briefs

Ministries at TLC

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present “Family Matters” and Biblical principles that are accessible and attainable for today’s families.

The 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival Outreach Event will be on June 1 and 2. The even is free and offers inflatable jumpies, face painting, children’s play area, a baby changing area, and rest area with chairs and tents.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Memorial Day luncheons planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Local churches are planning Memorial Day luncheons:

• FLETCHER — The public is invited to a Memorial Day lunch at Fletcher UMC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 27. Fletcher United Methodist Church is located at 205 S. Walnut St. in Fletcher.

• CASSTOWN — The Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown, will offer its 60th annual Memorial Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at the church, 102 Center St., Casstown. The meal will offer a variety of sandwiches, assorted salads and desserts, Young’s Dairy ice cream, and beverages. All items are sold a la carte. Carry-outs will be available. The church is handicapped accessible.

Backyard Bible Club set

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church will be starting their Backyard Bible Club on June 1. It will be held every Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to noon. This is for children in grades three through six.

Victory Baptist Church is located at 1601 South St. in Piqua. For more information, call their office at (937) 773-6469.

Shrine hosting Blue Mass

MARIA STEIN – On Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m., the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a Blue Mass for First Responders. All EMS, police officers, and firefighters are invited to attend and uniform dress is encouraged. This mass is open to the public and a reception with refreshments will follow. Please join us as we show our gratitude, respect and honor those who keep our communities safe.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.

Pet blessing planned

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Pets on the front lawn of the church, located at Third and Main steets, Tipp City, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

Pastor Jeff Glawe will offer specific prayers and blessings for pets and their owners. D.R.E.A.M., the dog training and rehab organization, will be present with a few foster dogs and information about dog adoption and fostering opportunities. In case of rain, the event will be held under the portico in the Walnut Street parking lot.